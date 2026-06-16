Corey Feldman was hospitalised in Los Angeles after a medical emergency on a flight from Chicago on Monday, with paramedics meeting the actor at LAX before he was taken to a nearby hospital.

The 54-year-old Stand by Me star had been in the Midwest over the weekend for a live reunion tour when the incident happened.

Hospitalised After Flight From Chicago

A busy run of public appearances for Corey Feldman, had spent the weekend promoting Stand by Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later with fellow cast members Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton.

The Chicago Theatre listed the event for Sunday 14 June, and the reunion show was part of a wider run that also included Indianapolis the previous night.

#BREAKING #LOSANGELES According to reports Cory Feldman was taken to a Los Angeles area hospital after suffering a mid-air emergency while on a flight from Chicago. From what's being reported it my be Gallstones or pancreatitis. pic.twitter.com/QxPxK0QUJ9 — USA Incident Tracker (@incidnt_tracker) June 16, 2026

Feldman began feeling ill while airborne on the return trip to Los Angeles, and an onboard doctor stepped in to help before the plane landed. The Los Angeles Fire Department later confirmed that a 54-year-old man was transported from LAX for further evaluation and treatment, which matches the account first reported by TMZ.

What makes the episode especially unsettling is how ordinary it sounded until it turned serious. A flight, a headache or some stomach pain, then suddenly paramedics at the gate. That's the sort of thing that turns a routine journey into a very bad one, very fast.

Feldman And The Weekend Before

Feldman had been leaning into nostalgia with the Stand by Me reunion tour, appearing in Indianapolis on 13 June and Chicago on 14 June. TMZ and the event listing both place him in Chicago on Sunday, that he was flying home to Los Angeles the following day when he became unwell.

A social media post attributed to Feldman suggested the Chicago and Indianapolis shows had gone well enough that more dates could be added. That same stretch of travel included a stop in Gary, Indiana, which Feldman said was a tribute to his late friend Michael Jackson.

The reported hospital visit lands at a moment when Feldman has been unusually visible again, and not just for the film circuit.

In March, he spoke to Entertainment Weekly about being left out of the 2026 Oscars tribute related to Stand by Me director Rob Reiner, whose death in December 2025 became part of the wider shock around that awards season.

Feldman's comments were plainly personal, even if he kept them measured, and that added another layer to a year already full of awkward public nostalgia and old wounds.

What Is Confirmed So Far

The doctors believe Feldman's pain may be linked to pancreatitis or gallstones, although that detail has not been independently confirmed. Entertainment Weekly also said it had reached out to Feldman's representatives but had not received a response, which leaves his condition officially unelaborated for now.

The most solid point in all of this is the Los Angeles Fire Department's confirmation that a 54-year-old man was transported from the airport for further treatment.

Beyond that, the picture remains patchy, with no public statement yet from Feldman or his camp to clear up how serious the illness was, whether he is still in hospital, or what the next few days will look like.

Corey Feldman hospitalized after suffering mid-flight medical emergency https://t.co/2xwbKkIq8W pic.twitter.com/xKPBgxJBtR — Page Six (@PageSix) June 16, 2026

For fans, the concern is obvious. Feldman has spent the past year on the road talking up a film that remains one of the defining pieces of 1980s pop culture, and now that publicity run has been interrupted by an abrupt and rather grim hospital dash. It is a reminder that celebrity nostalgia can flip in a second. One minute it's applause, the next it's an ambulance waiting at the gate.