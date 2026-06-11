A malfunctioning biosensor triggered one of the most intense security responses at the world's largest low-rise office building on Thursday, 11 June 2026, after Pentagon air-quality systems detected a possible anthrax presence, sending hazmat crews in full chemical gear rushing through its corridors and forcing roughly 2,500 personnel to shelter in place.

The incident began around 09:00 ET, when first-responder radio traffic registered what sources described as 'a positive anthrax system alert', accompanied by reports of a suspicious odour and at least one person experiencing chest pain in the building's inner courtyard. Within hours, corridors that usually bustle with the country's most senior military and civilian defence staff had been sealed off, and the building's own police force was patrolling in gas masks.

The Lockdown Inside The Pentagon

Shortly before 11:00 ET, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) issued an email directive to personnel ordering a shelter-in-place across four corridors, spanning floors two through five. All staff were told to comply immediately and to convert in-person meetings to virtual ones, according to the directive reviewed by CBS News.

Two sources confirmed to CBS News that some floors were being fully evacuated while others remained under shelter-in-place. Internal guidance from the Pentagon's security team told staff that an 'air quality issue' had been detected and that 'additional testing could take one to two hours'. For the tens of thousands of people who work inside the 600,000-square-metre complex, those were hours of uncertainty.

Pentagon Chief Spokesman Sean Parnell issued a public statement acknowledging the alert. 'The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants. Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance. The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area.'

ACFD units, including our Hazardous Materials Team, are currently operating at the Pentagon in support of PFPA’s Hazmat Team during a hazardous materials incident. pic.twitter.com/7qzOzbwh8W — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) June 11, 2026

Multiple Agencies Move Into Position

The Arlington County Fire Department confirmed its response in a post on X, stating that its units, including its Hazardous Materials Team, were 'operating at the Pentagon in support of PFPA's Hazmat Team during a hazardous materials incident'. The post went live 18 minutes before the Pentagon issued its own public acknowledgement.

Hazmat units from the Pentagon Force Protection Agency and the Arlington County and Alexandria fire departments all responded to the scene. First responders staged outside in a prolonged standby mode while laboratory testing was conducted. Floors two through five in corridors four through seven of the complex were locked down, and police inside the building wore gas masks and full chemical protective gear.

At 12:34 ET, the PFPA posted to X confirming that the shelter-in-place 'continues in affected areas in the Pentagon until all clear is given', a post that came after CNN had already reported the situation had resolved.

Malfunctioning Sensor Triggers False Anthrax Alert

By early afternoon, sources had begun to clarify what had actually triggered the response. The evacuation was triggered when a Pentagon sensor system detected the possible presence of anthrax, according to first-responder radio traffic and a source familiar with the incident. But the sensor system was malfunctioning, one of the sources said, causing the false alarm.

Initial reports referenced 'a positive anthrax system alert' around 09:00, along with 'a suspicious odour' and at least one individual with chest pain in the inner courtyard, and also referred to a need for further lab testing. About 2,500 personnel were sheltering in place around 10:30 ET.

Neither the Department of Defence nor the Arlington County Fire Department had publicly confirmed the false alarm by the time the PFPA's 12:34 ET post went out, highlighting the gap between unofficial source accounts and official communication.

🚨 Shelter in place continues in affected areas in the Pentagon until all clear is given. https://t.co/NSADvTjxZN — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (@PFPAOfficial) June 11, 2026

Pentagon Anthrax Alarms: A Pattern Of False Positives

This was not the first time anthrax-related sensors at Pentagon facilities have triggered a major emergency. In March 2005, a biosensor at the Pentagon's Remote Delivery Facility detected a possible anthrax presence in irradiated mail. The response prompted authorities to recommend antibiotics for roughly 175 Pentagon facility workers and an additional 100 who may have been exposed. Later tests were negative, though Army polymerase chain reaction testing initially indicated the possible presence of anthrax spores.

A CDC Health Alert Network bulletin issued on 16 March 2005 confirmed that a separate alarm at a Defence mailroom in the Skyline complex, also triggered that same week, ultimately originated from a particle counter rather than a biological sensor, a malfunctioning device producing a misleading reading. Thursday's incident followed a similar pattern, in a more prominent and heavily staffed building.

That history underlines a persistent challenge for biosecurity infrastructure: the same sensitivity that makes anthrax detection systems valuable also renders them prone to false positives, particularly where sensors are ageing, improperly calibrated, or exposed to particulates that mimic biological agents. As of publication, the Department of Defence had not confirmed the identity of the malfunctioning sensor, disclosed the precise cause of the false reading, nor confirmed that a full all-clear had been issued to all affected areas of the building.

The Pentagon's silence on those specifics is likely to continue to be scrutinised.