Corey Feldman, 54, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency during a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles, with early reports suggesting the issue may be linked to pancreatitis or gallstones. The actor became unwell mid-air on Monday afternoon and was met by paramedics upon landing before being taken to a medical facility for urgent assessment, where he remains under observation and is undergoing tests.

Mid-Air Medical Emergency on LA-Bound Flight

The incident occurred while Feldman was travelling back to Los Angeles following a weekend of public appearances in Chicago and Indiana. According to TMZ, he began feeling significantly unwell during the flight and was examined by a doctor who was on board. The situation was treated as a medical emergency upon landing.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, formally known as the Los Angeles Fire Department, responded at the airport after being alerted to a passenger in distress. Paramedics met the aircraft at the gate and transported the 54-year-old actor to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Possible Pancreatitis or Gallstones

Sources cited by US media indicate that doctors suspect the medical episode may be related to either pancreatitis or gallstones. Both conditions can cause sudden and severe abdominal pain, nausea and complications requiring hospital care.

At this stage, no official diagnosis has been confirmed, and Feldman is still undergoing medical testing. Hospital staff is expected to conduct further examinations to determine the exact cause of the in-flight illness.

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Hospital Treatment and Emergency Response

Following the landing, Feldman was immediately transferred to medical care for monitoring. Emergency responders confirmed that the patient was a 54-year-old male who required further assessment after experiencing symptoms during the flight.

Medical teams are continuing to observe his condition. No additional updates have been released by his representatives, and it remains unclear how long he will stay in hospital as doctors await test results.

Recent Stand By Me Reunion Events

Prior to the incident, Feldman had attended a series of events celebrating the 40th anniversary of the film Stand By Me. He reunited with co-stars, including Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton, at live appearances held in Indiana and Chicago over the weekend.

The events marked a significant reunion of the cast from the 1986 coming-of-age film directed by Rob Reiner. The film remains one of Feldman's most recognised roles, alongside its ensemble cast, including the late River Phoenix.

Oscars Tribute Context and Recent Public Attention

Feldman has also been in the public spotlight following his comments about being excluded from a tribute to Rob Reiner at the 2026 Academy Awards. The tribute followed Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, being reported killed at their Los Angeles home in December 2025.

The Academy segment featured appearances from selected Stand by Me co-stars, including O'Connell and Wheaton. Feldman later commented publicly that the situation felt like being left out of a reunion, though he also emphasised that the focus should remain on honouring Reiner's memory.

Current Condition and Ongoing Medical Tests

Feldman remains in the hospital in Los Angeles while doctors carry out further testing to confirm the cause of his medical emergency. Early speculation points to possible pancreatitis or gallstones, but no official medical diagnosis has been released.

Representatives for the actor have not yet issued a detailed update on his condition. Further information is expected once test results are completed and reviewed by his medical team.