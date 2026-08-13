A 102-year-old great-grandfather has died following an incident at a pub in south Wales, prompting a criminal investigation and a plea for justice from his family.

Phillip Ormerod was a familiar face in the Llanyrafon neighbourhood for decades. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition after emergency services were called to the Crow's Nest pub in Cwmbran at about 10.25pm on 1 August following reports of an incident.

Gwent Police said the centenarian, who lived alone and had recently been diagnosed with dementia, later died of his injuries. A man was arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm and has since been released while inquiries continue, with no charges announced.

The Final Night, Ormerod Asked Band To Lower Volume

Ormerod is reported to have walked up three steps onto the Crow's Nest stage, where Llanelli band SuperHans were playing, to ask for the volume to be turned down. The South Wales Argus reported that he was knocked over, falling backwards and hitting the floor.

Gwent Police have not confirmed these details in public statements, and they should be treated with caution while the investigation continues. What is not in dispute is the outcome: Ormerod suffered critical injuries from which he never recovered.

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His son, retired civil engineer Robert Ormerod, said his father had been a fixture at the Crow's Nest and in the local community since moving into his Llanyrafon home in 1960. He would still walk to the bar two or three times a week and was well known to younger drinkers.

'He was a beer drinker and I suppose some people saw him as a bit of a character at his age,' Robert said, adding that younger customers would often buy his father a pint. Phillip had worked as a design draughtsman before retirement and had lived alone since his wife died around 40 years ago.

Robert and his brother regularly visited to clean the house and check on him as his eyesight and memory deteriorated. The family has now been left grieving a man who had reached 102 yet still felt like a permanent part of the local community.

Grieving Family Calls for Justice

Robert voiced concern about how the Crow's Nest had changed over the years, describing it as a pub that drew a younger crowd rather than the community local his father first knew. He did not speculate on the exact circumstances of the alleged incident but was clear about what the family wants now.

'What happened is not nice,' he said. 'We just hope for some justice.' He also reflected on the loss of a man who had reached 102 yet still felt like a permanent fixture.

'I feel sad, even though he could be difficult because of his age and dementia, still, you get used to him being around,' he said. 'Even though I suppose he wouldn't go on for ever, he would've carried on I think for a bit.'

Detectives are working to establish exactly what happened on the stage that night. Gwent Police said officers are reviewing evidence and continuing to speak to witnesses, while stressing that public speculation, particularly online, risks complicating the investigation.

Det Ch Insp Shelley Comley, the senior investigating officer, said: 'We understand the public interest in this incident but want to remind people that not only is this an active criminal investigation but there is a family at the heart of it processing the loss of a loved one.'

She urged people to 'consider the impact that inaccurate or speculative comments, particularly online commentary, could have on them and the ongoing investigation as a whole'. Police are appealing for anyone who was at the Crow's Nest between 10pm and 11pm on 1 August to contact them directly or via Crimestoppers.