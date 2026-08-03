Former One Direction star Liam Payne, 31, allegedly smashed a £30,000 ($40,400) Rolex, punched a hotel television and desperately searched for cocaine in the hours before his fatal balcony fall, according to newly revealed witness statements from two escorts who were with him that day.

The accounts, now part of the Argentine investigation, provide the clearest picture yet of the singer's final hours inside Buenos Aires' CasaSur Palermo Hotel before his death on 16 October 2024.

Escorts Describe Hotel Room Chaos

Fresh witness statements allege Payne became increasingly distressed after a payment dispute with two women he met through an escort service.

According to sworn statements obtained by the Mail, escorts Aldana Serrano and Lucila Goitea told investigators Payne became flustered after being unable to pay the agreed £3,700 ($5,000) fee because he had no cash.

They alleged he smashed a gold Rolex worth around £30,000 ($40,400) and repeatedly punched the hotel television, insisting money could not make him happy.

One of the women claimed: 'We told him we only wanted money so he took [the watch] and smashed it. He told us he didn't care about the money.'

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'And then he broke the TV, he punched it. He made us understand that he could smash everything because he knew he could pay for it.'

She added that Payne repeatedly apologised, saying: 'He got down on his knees and apologised for giving us a bad time. He wanted us to stay in his room.'

Her friend gave a similar account, adding: 'He removed his jacket, got on his knees and apologised to me. He asked us to stay and we told him no. He got angry.'

The women left after ensuring reception staff had recorded their details. It remains unclear whether they were ever paid.

Payne's Final Hours

The witnesses also alleged Payne spoke affectionately about his then seven-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with Cheryl, and repeatedly asked whether they had cocaine after saying he had run out. Authorities have not suggested the women supplied any drugs.

Payne arrived in Buenos Aires 16 days before his death while awaiting renewal of his US visa.

He was reportedly sober during the first two weeks of the trip, spent with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, 27, and Argentine businessman Rogelio 'Roger' Nores, 38. Investigators believe his behaviour deteriorated after Cassidy left for Miami on 14 October and Nores also departed.

Hotel Staff Raised the Alarm

Hotel staff contacted emergency services after reporting a guest believed to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol was 'trashing the entire room'. The caller also warned that Payne's room had a balcony and expressed concern for his safety.

Investigators later documented extensive damage, including a smashed television. Payne fell from the third-floor balcony at about 5:00 pm, shortly after the escorts had left.

Investigation Continues

Investigators have examined CCTV footage, emergency calls, forensic evidence and witness testimony to reconstruct Payne's final hours.

An autopsy found he died from multiple traumatic injuries and internal haemorrhaging. Prosecutors said the evidence indicates Payne was incapable of fully understanding or directing his actions at the time, ruling out voluntary suicide and concluding he fell while in a state of partial or complete unconsciousness.

Five people, including hotel employees and individuals accused of supplying drugs, have been questioned as legal proceedings continue in Argentina.