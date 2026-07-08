Katie Price's family have turned their unease over her marriage to Lee Andrews into something far more public, with Junior Andre calling the Dubai wedding 'the most silliest, stupidest thing' in a new documentary that also revisits Andrews' jail stint in the city.

The couple married in January after what Price's relatives say was a whirlwind courtship, and the pace of it all has left them rattled ever since. The documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide shows family members reacting in real time to the speed of the romance, while Price herself is seen outlining the sort of partner she wanted before the programme cuts to the wedding just two weeks later.

Family Doubts Over The Marriage

Junior, Price's son with Peter Andre, does not soften his view for the cameras. 'This is the most silliest, stupidest thing, marrying a guy she doesn't even know. This is my mum, this is what she does,' he says in the documentary, a line that lands with the kind of blunt force only a family member can manage.

His grandmother Amy also appears to be unsettled by the whole saga, while stepfather Paul Price sounds even less impressed. He says he asked, 'what's she going to Dubai for? To see a bloke', before adding, 'what's the catch? And then we find out she's getting married. I said you're off your head.'

He goes on to say, of Andrews, 'And then the geezer is in the paper pretending to be a millionaire,' before confirming he was '100 percent' angry with his stepdaughter.

This was never just another celebrity wedding with a splash of gloss and a bit of Instagram theatre. It was a relationship that seemed to move at the speed of a bad impulse, and the documentary leaves little doubt that those closest to Price saw the warning signs almost immediately. The result is messy, public and, frankly, a little mad.

Katie Price Marriage Rows And Dubai Fallout

The news came after months of speculation over Andrews' absence from the UK and his repeated failure to appear alongside Price in public. The tension sharpened in May when he was expected to join her on Good Morning Britain but did not show up, prompting another round of headlines and fresh chatter about where he actually was.

Price later said Andrews had gone missing and even suggested he had been kidnapped, before it emerged that he had been held in Al-Awir prison in Dubai over a civil case.

This revelation changed the tone of the story rather quickly, because what had looked like a dramatic no-show turned into something far more awkward, and much harder for Price to shrug off as ordinary celebrity nonsense.

Her sister Sophie was also heard on their podcast taking aim at Andrews after the GMB chaos. 'He's massively mugging you off and he's done it publicly on live TV,' she said, before Price herself admitted the romance had become a 'soap opera.'

This description is hard to argue with, really. The whole thing has played out like a relentless tabloid loop, only with real people stuck in the middle of it.

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The Documentary Brings It Back

In Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, Price is shown speaking about what she wants from a partner after discussing her split from Peter Andre. She says she wants 'someone who can treat me,' 'someone supportive' and 'someone who wants to be private,' before the documentary flashes forward to her marriage to Andrews.

The sequence does the work of the episode neatly enough, even if it also underlines the awkward gap between what she says she wants and what she keeps ending up with.

Price has told listeners on her podcast that she would prefer future relationships to be more private, though she also insists that her marriage is between her and Andrews alone. She has added that if he does make it to England, some of the rumours around the pair will quieten down, because at the moment people think he is on a flight ban or something else entirely.

The documentary does not exactly settle matters. It just puts the family's doubts on record, and the result is as uncomfortable as you would expect.