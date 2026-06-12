Adult content creator Bonnie Blue is, in fact, pregnant, according to two performers who attended her recent baby shower in the UK to say they saw her real baby bump up close after months of online doubt and staged stunts.

Their accounts, given to Us Weekly, are the clearest on-the-record confirmation yet that Bonnie is expecting a child following her controversial 'breeding' event earlier this year.

Bonnie first claimed in February that she was pregnant after having unprotected sex with around 400 men as part of the event, which she openly marketed as a 'breeding' spectacle. The claim was quickly muddied.

By March, Bonnie told followers they had fallen for her 'rage bait' and appeared cradling a visible silicone bump, insisting the entire thing was a stunt. Since then, she has repeatedly reversed course, telling fans she is actually pregnant and backing it up with a baby shower held earlier this month. Until now, much of the internet had filed the saga under performance art or calculated provocation.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: OF star Bonnie Blue claims she had a baby shower with the men that slept with her to celebrate her pregnancy as she prepares to reveal which one is the father. pic.twitter.com/j7Y0FqlCFR — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 12, 2026

Those who were in the room tell a different story. Fellow adult creator Owain Laing, who attended the baby shower, said he arrived assuming it was just another elaborate bit. He had seen the earlier post featuring what he described as a clearly artificial bump and, like many viewers, read it as a campaign for clicks rather than a real pregnancy.

'I can confirm it's 100 per cent real,' Laing told Us Weekly, saying that conclusion only landed when Bonnie Blue walked into the event. He recalled thinking the original pregnancy reveal was 'just sort of a PR stunt' and 'for s***s and giggles.' That changed when he saw her in person. 'She turned up, and I was like, Holy shit, she's actually pregnant.'

Bonnie Blue Pregnancy Claims Move From Stunt To Reality

The confusion around Bonnie has been almost built into the way she operates. Her initial breeding event, with its headline-grabbing figure of about 400 men, was arguably designed to provoke disgust, fascination and, crucially, attention. When she later told followers they had fallen for 'rage bait' and showed off a silicone prosthetic, it reinforced the idea that the entire storyline lived fully in the realm of content.

But the baby shower, however unconventional, appears to have forced some of the people closest to the project to take her at face value. Another adult creator, Tommy Lee, who also attended the celebration, described a visible change between the early days of her pregnancy narrative and what he saw this month.

He told Us that in the beginning 'she didn't have much of a belly,' which is why, he said, she used 'a strap strapped on belly thing which she admits.' According to his account, that silicone bump was used 'just for cameras and making herself look more pregnant than she actually was at the time, just for videos out and about.' Now, Lee said, 'she's grown into the belly. It's like, she doesn't need that anymore. It's definitely that.'

None of those present have offered medical records or independent verification, so some scepticism online will inevitably remain. Still, these are not random commentators, but two men who have worked directly with Bonnie and have a personal stake in what happens next.

Potential Fatherhood Adds Tension To Bonnie Blue Story

That stake is not theoretical. Both Laing and Lee say there is a real possibility they could be the father of Bonnie's unborn child, a prospect that complicates what might otherwise be dismissed as a one-woman publicity machine.

Read more Bonnie Blue Fury: Pregnant Adult Film Star Defends Shocking 'Golden Baby Shower' Bonnie Blue Fury: Pregnant Adult Film Star Defends Shocking 'Golden Baby Shower'

The baby shower itself blended the traditional with the predictably explicit. Guests played standard baby shower games, but were also given the option to participate in a 'golden shower,' a phrase with a very different meaning in the adult industry. It underlined the uneasy overlap between Bonnie's pregnancy narrative and the content economy that helped create it.

Tommy Lee, who said he took part in another of Bonnie's stunts roughly a week after the breeding event, admitted the possibility of fatherhood has been emotionally jarring. 'I get on really well with Bonnie,' he said, describing an easy rapport between them. But when he considered that 'there's a very high chance I can be a dad,' he found the thought 'quite hard to watch and take that in.'

Laing strikes a more wry note, but the uncertainty is similar. He also believes he could be the father and is resigned to waiting until the baby is born before drawing firmer conclusions. 'If it comes out with a little beard and a mullet, then it's definitely mine,' he joked, leaning into his own image to make light of a situation that is anything but straightforward.

There are no paternity tests, no official documents and no timeline for when any might be sought. All that exists are personal testimonies, a visibly pregnant Bonnie at her own baby shower and the lingering possibility that one of the men who helped turn her breeding stunt into viral content could find himself facing very real responsibilities when the cameras stop.