Netflix's latest romantic comedy is striking an emotional chord with audiences, earning a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes as viewers call it the best rom-com they have seen in years.

'Voicemails for Isabelle,' written and directed by Leah McKendrick, has quickly climbed to the top of Netflix's film rankings since its release on 19 June. The film stars Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson and has become one of the streamer's most talked-about original releases of the summer.

Viewers Praise Emotional Love Story

The film has generated a wave of positive reactions online, with many viewers praising its blend of romance, grief and humour.

Voicemails for Isabelle is the best romcom of i've seen in years — Esty 🍒🐝 (@estydababy) June 20, 2026

One fan wrote on X: 'Voicemails for Isabelle is the best romcom I've seen in years.'

Others admitted they were surprised by just how emotional the story became.

'Ok why did I think voicemails for Isabelle was going to be a rom-com because I cried at least once every 10 minutes for 2 hours ??????,' one viewer posted, highlighting the emotional rollercoaster that has resonated with audiences.

Ok why did I think voicemails for Isabelle was going to be a rom-com because I cried at least once every 10 minutes for 2 hours ?????? — Alice 💁🏼‍♀️ (@alice_r0se) June 20, 2026

What Is 'Voicemails for Isabelle' About?

Unlike many recent streaming romances adapted from bestselling books, Voicemails for Isabelle is an original story.

Deutch stars as Jill, an aspiring baker struggling to cope with the death of her sister, Isabelle, who died from cystic fibrosis. Unable to let go, Jill continues leaving voicemail messages on her sister's old phone number.

Unknown to her, the number has been reassigned to Austin, played by Robinson. As he listens to the messages, he becomes deeply invested in Jill's life, leading to an unexpected and unconventional romance.

The film explores themes of loss, healing and human connection while weaving them into a romantic comedy framework.

Critics and Audiences Largely Agree

The audience response has been matched by strong critical reviews.

Read more 5 Facts to Know About Nick Robinson Amid the Buzz Around Netflix's 'Voicemails for Isabelle' 5 Facts to Know About Nick Robinson Amid the Buzz Around Netflix's 'Voicemails for Isabelle'

The film currently holds an approval rating in the mid-80s on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of Netflix's better-reviewed original romantic comedies in recent years.

Several critics singled out Deutch's performance for praise. Reviews described her as the emotional centre of the film, carrying both its heartfelt and comedic moments with ease.

Others highlighted the movie's unusual structure, noting how it begins as a story about grief before gradually evolving into a romance.

Not Everyone Is Convinced

Despite the overwhelmingly positive reception, some critics have questioned the film's central premise.

Some argued that Austin's pursuit of Jill occasionally crosses into uncomfortable territory, with some viewers debating whether certain plot developments feel romantic or intrusive. McKendrick recently acknowledged those concerns, revealing that she worried parts of the ending might be interpreted differently by audiences.

Another Netflix Success for Zoey Deutch

The film also marks another strong Netflix hit for Deutch.

The actress previously starred in 'Set It Up,' the 2018 romantic comedy opposite Glen Powell that remains one of the platform's most beloved entries in the genre. That film earned a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

With 'Voicemails for Isabelle' now sitting at 91% among audiences and holding the number one spot on Netflix, it appears Deutch has once again delivered a streaming rom-com that viewers cannot stop talking about.