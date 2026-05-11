Regina Hall's Brenda returns to the big screen, and this time the character skewers 2020s culture as much as horror films, with Scary Movie 6 set to land in US cinemas on 5 June 2026 and to drag everything from pronoun etiquette to Republican stereotypes into its line of fire.

This is the first Scary Movie film in 13 years, and the first since Scary Movie 2 in 2001 to reunite the Wayans brothers behind the camera. Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Ivory Wayans, who created the franchise and shaped its early tone, have returned as writers and producers, with Craig Wayans also on board.

Regina Hall on returning as Brenda in "Scary Movie 6":



"I read the script — and it was really funny. I knew what they were intending to do. I always think a work of art is in flux until it’s done and in someone’s hands — you just never know. But the original cast coming back… pic.twitter.com/GYTcl1MXQm — Variety (@Variety) November 15, 2025

Principal photography wrapped in late November 2025 at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, after Miramax unveiled the project at CinemaCon 2024 alongside Original Film and Ugly Baby Productions.

The basic promise has not changed. Scary Movie 6 is not trying to reinvent cinema, it is trying to make you wince, groan and laugh at once. The new trailer leans heavily into that bargain, rattling through a parade of recent horror and thriller hits and then hitting them with a rubber mallet.

What is different this time is the way the jokes plug straight into the social minefields of the past few years.

Brenda Meets the Culture Wars

Regina Hall's Brenda Meeks has always been the franchise's stealth weapon, turning up in chaos and cutting through it with exasperated, often filthy asides. In Scary Movie 6, she is doing that again, but now the chaos includes culture‑war shorthand that would have been unthinkable in 2000.

One gag in the trailer has Cindy Campbell, played once more by Anna Faris, hesitating before embracing her friend. She tells Brenda she is 'not sure a hug would be appropriate,' given that Brenda is a Republican and therefore, Cindy suggests, 'supposed to be racist now.'

It is a quick line, but it tells you where the film is choosing to live. The joke is not subtle. It assumes an audience steeped in US political caricature and social‑media pile‑ons. Brenda is no longer just the loud friend in a horror spoof, she is being used to jab at how people are sorted and judged before they have opened their mouths.

Elsewhere, the trailer introduces Dei Meeks, played by Sydney Park, who insists on the correct pronouns 'they / them' even as a knife attack unfolds. It is the kind of gag that will divide viewers neatly into those who think the series has found a fresh vein of satire and those who think it is mocking the wrong people.

What is certain is that Scary Movie 6 is not shying away from any of this. It is leaning in, hard.

Slasher Masks, Killer Dolls and a Tuesday That Looks Like Wednesday

Underneath the topical barbs, the machinery of Scary Movie remains intact. The opening of the new film, as glimpsed in the trailer, throws Dei onto a subway carriage surrounded by slasher‑style masks recognisable from Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Then M3GAN appears a version of the killer AI doll from the 2022 hit M3GAN. In a typical franchise flourish, she pulls her own face off to reveal a mask evoking the Scream films. It is layered, silly and entirely on brand.

The film also cannot resist Netflix's runaway success Wednesday. A character called Tuesday, played by Savannah Lee Nassif, appears in the trailer with the same black plaits, choker and deadpan presence that made Jenna Ortega's version of the Addams daughter a generational meme.

There are nods to more recent genre entries too. A sequence clearly riffing on the Oscar‑nominated Sinners (2025) shows three vampire‑styled visitors arriving at Brenda's house to announce they are there to 'drink, play bad music, do some half‑gay s***.' Elsewhere, Ray opens the door of a church in shots that echo the opening and closing of that film.

The Sunken Place from Jordan Peele's Get Out is recreated with Shorty Meeks, Marlon Wayans' stoner survivor, sinking back into an armchair. Terrifier's Art the Clown turns up in Terrifier 3 guise, dressed as Santa and handing out body parts to children as presents.

On top of that, the trailer flashes glimpses of homages to Ma (2019), Smile (2022), Longlegs (2024), The Substance (2024), Weapons (2025) and Heart Eyes (2025). The message is clear: if you have been to the cinema in the last five years, you are fair game.

Wayans Reunion and a Fully Stocked Scary Movie 6 Cast

For older fans, perhaps the most reassuring element in all of this is not the references but the people delivering them. Scary Movie 6 brings back a core cast that defined the first two films.

Read more Scary Movie 6 Teases Michael Jackson Parody With Controversial Tagline 'Touching Fans Everywhere' Scary Movie 6 Teases Michael Jackson Parody With Controversial Tagline 'Touching Fans Everywhere'

Regina Hall's Brenda is joined again by Anna Faris as Cindy Campbell, Lochlyn Munro as Greg Phillippe, Dave Sheridan as Doofy Gilmore and Jon Abrahams as Bobby Prinze. Marlon Wayans reprises Shorty Meeks, while Shawn Wayans returns as Ray Wilkins.

The chemistry in those early entries was anarchic but precise. Whether they can recapture that after a 13‑year break will go a long way to deciding whether this instalment lands.

The Wayans family presence is broader than ever. Damon Wayans Jr., Gregg Wayans and Kim Wayans are all on the cast list, turning the film into a kind of in‑joke family reunion as well as a franchise revival.

There is a significant new generation coming in alongside them. Olivia Rose Keegan plays Sara. Savannah Lee Nassif is Tuesday. Cameron Scott Roberts appears as Jack. Sydney Park, Ruby Snowber, Heidi Gardner and Benny Zielke also join the chaos.

Details of their characters are being kept deliberately sparse, which is unusual in an era of spoiler‑heavy marketing and suggests the producers are betting on surprise gags rather than big plot twists.

The trailer itself makes no attempt to pretend that plot is the draw. Scary Movie 6 is, as ever, about escalating set‑pieces, bodily fluids and punchlines that arrive half a beat after you think, 'surely they're not going to go there.'

What has changed in 2026 is the world those jokes are dropping into. When Regina Hall's Brenda stops to wonder whether a hug is still safe, or when a character corrects their pronouns between stabbing motions, the film is not just mocking horror. It is mocking the awkward, earnest, sometimes ridiculous way people now navigate each other.

How much of that will feel cathartic and how much will feel dated the moment the credits roll is another question entirely.