Former glamour model Katie Price has delivered a stark warning to her husband Lee Andrews during an immediate FaceTime call following his release from a notorious Dubai prison. Andrews, who spent nearly a month inside the Al Awir correctional facility on suspicion of fraud, contacted his wife minutes after securing his freedom.

While the self-professed multi-millionaire was seen smiling broadly with a deep tan, his reception at home was mixed. Price, 48, made her position entirely clear during the digital reunion, telling her husband directly: 'I'm excited, but trust me, I have questions.'

The high-stakes conversation marks the beginning of what is expected to be an intense marital showdown as the reality TV star is determined to seek clarity surrounding her husband.

Lee Andrews Released From Dubai Prison

Self-proclaimed multi-millionaire Lee Andrews, Price's husband, has reportedly been released from Dubai's Al Awir prison after spending nearly a month in custody. According to reports, Andrews secured his release after a £140,000 (roughly $190,000) bail payment was arranged.

The development comes despite earlier reports claiming Andrews had been telling fellow inmates that Price would ultimately secure his freedom, according to The Sun. However, an insider alleged that the former glamour model did not contribute any money towards the bail, a stance consistent with comments she made during a recent interview.

'I'm not here to pay anything for anyone. I've got my own life, even though he's part of my life,' Price said.

Read more Did Lee Andrews Fake His Own Kidnapping? Katie Price Confronts Husband Post-Dubai Prison Release Did Lee Andrews Fake His Own Kidnapping? Katie Price Confronts Husband Post-Dubai Prison Release

Reports also suggest Andrews asked Price to launch a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds for his release. She reportedly rejected the idea outright, telling him, 'No one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you.'

His release follows weeks of intense speculation over his whereabouts and well-being. Andrews disappeared in May, prompting a worried Price to publicly voice fears that her fourth husband had been kidnapped.

However, local authorities later confirmed that Andrews had been detained on suspicion of fraud, contradicting earlier claims that he had been arrested on espionage-related allegations. The revelation fuelled further scrutiny of the businessman and intensified media interest in the circumstances surrounding his detention.

Inside Katie Price's FaceTime Call With Husband

As reported by The Mirror, the couple had a brief FaceTime call. An insider noted that Andrews appeared in high spirits, sporting a white baseball cap and looking remarkably healthy despite his stint in the strict facility.

'He called Kate straight away, and she was thrilled – not least because she didn't pay a penny of the £140,000 (roughly $190,000) fine to get him out,' the insider said.

Yet, the optics of the situation continue to put immense strain on the marriage, which only began in January. Friends and family members have expressed deep reservations about the relationship, with some openly questioning the long-term viability of the union.

The insider also revealed that Price is fully aware of the public backlash, stating that she knows the optics.

'Of course, she has heard the discourse surrounding him, and she's not stupid. She knows the optics aren't great if she stays with this man. But as any woman who has been love-bombed knows, it's hard to leave when you're being treated so well,' the source added.

They also admitted that Price remains smitten by her man despite his 'despicable actions.' Price is currently preparing to fly out to the United Arab Emirates within the next few days to confront Andrews in person.