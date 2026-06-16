Father's Day spending in the US is set to reach unprecedented levels this Sunday, 21 June. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), shoppers will spend an average of $226.58 (£169) each, pushing the total to $27.9 billion (£20.8 billion).

But the headline figure hides an awkward truth. The volume of gifts isn't rising. Prices are. With only five days left, last-minute buyers now have a tight window to choose something dad will actually use.

Record Driven by a Small Slice of Shoppers

The NRF's 2026 survey of 7,914 US adults found that 77% plan to celebrate Father's Day, which is unchanged from previous years. What shifted is an expansion in consumer spending intent.

CivicScience data released this month showed the share of consumers planning to spend $100 (£75) or more rose from 7% in 2025 to 11% in 2026, while those planning to spend nothing at all fell four percentage points to 47%.

NRF chief economist Mark Mathews noted that, rather than inflation shrinking basket sizes, shoppers are actively pulling back in other spending areas to make the holiday fit their budgets.

That gap matters for last-minute shoppers. While average spending profiles are climbing well into the triple digits, late buyers are facing strict logistical limitations. Standard delivery windows at traditional department stores have already closed, forcing late consumers to rely on fast-turnaround e-commerce networks or local store pickup to guarantee their gifts arrive by Sunday.

Where the Trend Categories Are Heading

The NRF survey ranks greeting cards (60%), apparel (58%), special outings (55%), and gift cards (52%) as the top gift types, with electronics and personal care posting the largest growth.

Experience-based gifts are getting a one-off boost too. The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs through US host cities until 19 July, with four Group-stage matches on Father's Day itself. These fixtures include Spain vs Saudi Arabia in Atlanta and Uruguay vs Cape Verde in Miami Gardens.

10 Last-Minute Gifts That Still Arrive in Time

These options balance price, delivery speed, and practical use. Digital-delivery items are flagged for shoppers buying after Friday.

Virgin Experience Gifts or Tinggly voucher ($75–$200 / £56–£149). Delivered by email within minutes. Covers everything from brewery tours, driving days and more. FIFA World Cup match ticket (resale from roughly $180 / £134). Group-stage matches in US host cities run through 27 June. Carhartt K87 Workwear Pocket T-Shirt ($14.99 / £10). The cheapest item on most retail gift guides and one of the few apparel picks still shipping for free in time. MasterClass annual membership ($60–$120 / £45–£90). Currently 50% off for Father's Day with instant email delivery. Highly useful for dads who like cooking, writing, or photography. Fossil Machine Chronograph watch ($154–$220 / £115–£165). This fits directly into the high-spender class targeting gifts over $100, a demographic that jumped to 11% of all holiday shoppers this year, according to CivicScience. Atlas Coffee Club or Trade Coffee subscription (from $14 / £10 a month). Gift vouchers are delivered to dad's email instantly, letting him choose his favourite roast profiles before physical deliveries begin. Personalised Etsy trading card or print ($15–$35 / £11–£26). Printable DIY design templates are available for instant download, while fully seller-customised digital files generally require a 24 to 48-hour proofing window. Popcorn maker ($30–$60 / £22–£45). Fits into electronics, which is one of the year's fastest-growing NRF gift categories as shoppers focus on practical items. Beyond Yoga or Vuori athletic shorts ($78–$88 / £58–£66). A great fit for the expanding premium shopper demographic willing to invest in high-end comfort and durability. Uncommon Goods online cooking class (from $30 / £22). Live interactive sessions booked and gifted instantly by email, with optional ingredient and tool kits available for select menus.

What This Means for the Rest of the Year

CivicScience also found that 46% of fathers said what they really want is time with their children or partner, which is up four points year-on-year.

The wider story is that this desire for meaningful connection is directly fueling the holiday's record economic totals. Consumers are not pulling back from spending. Instead, they are intentionally reallocating their discretionary budgets toward high-utility products and shared experiences that make the investment worthwhile.