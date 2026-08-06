A Brisbane nurse has gone viral after CCTV footage captured him using his jiu-jitsu training to restrain an aggressive patient outside a hospital emergency department, with the incident drawing renewed attention to the growing problem of violence against healthcare workers.

Daniel Nelson, a registered nurse at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, said he decided to release the footage not to showcase his martial arts skills but to highlight the dangers faced by frontline medical staff every day. The incident, which occurred in October 2024, has reignited conversations about workplace safety in hospitals after the video spread widely across social media.

Nelson said he hopes the footage encourages governments and healthcare providers to take stronger action against assaults on nurses and other hospital staff.

How the Incident Unfolded

According to Nelson, the patient, who was drunk at the time, had been escorted out of the emergency department after becoming disruptive before allegedly turning violent outside the hospital.

CCTV footage shows the man charging towards Nelson before the nurse used more than a decade of Brazilian jiu-jitsu training to take him to the ground and restrain him until hospital security arrived. No punches were thrown during the confrontation, with Nelson instead relying on grappling techniques designed to control the situation without causing unnecessary injury.

The patient, who was later charged over the incident, was ultimately fined by the court. Nelson has since said he was fortunate to have martial arts experience but stressed that most healthcare workers do not have that advantage when confronted by violent patients.

Nurse Says Violence 'Isn't Part of the Job'

Speaking after the footage went viral, Nelson rejected the idea that abuse and assaults are simply part of working in healthcare.

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He said many nurses experience verbal abuse, threats and physical violence during their careers, yet incidents often receive little public attention unless captured on camera.

Nelson explained that releasing the footage was intended to start a broader conversation about protecting healthcare workers rather than celebrating the takedown itself. He said nurses enter the profession to care for patients, not to prepare for physical confrontations.

Violence Against Healthcare Workers Is Rising

The incident comes amid growing concern about assaults on healthcare workers across Australia.

Queensland Health recorded more than 16,000 incidents of aggression and violence directed at healthcare workers in a single year, according to figures cited by officials following the viral video. Meanwhile, national data show serious assaults resulting in hospitalisation have risen sharply over the past decade, with assault now the second leading cause of hospital admissions among healthcare workers after musculoskeletal injuries.

The Australian College of Nursing has warned that violence remains significantly underreported, with many workers choosing not to report incidents because they believe nothing will change or because they consider abuse to be part of the job.

Calls for Better Protection

Healthcare unions and workplace safety advocates say the viral footage should serve as a reminder that stronger protections are urgently needed.

The Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union has repeatedly called for increased security, improved staffing levels and tougher penalties for those who assault healthcare workers. Hospital administrators have also reaffirmed that violence against staff will not be tolerated and encouraged employees to report every incident.

While many social media users praised Nelson's calm handling of the confrontation, he has consistently said he hopes people focus less on his martial arts training and more on the reality facing nurses every day.

For Nelson, the viral video represents something far larger than a single altercation. It is a reminder that healthcare workers should be able to care for patients without fearing they could become victims of violence themselves, while simply doing their jobs.