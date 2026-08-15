Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's latest financial disclosure has sparked widespread discussion online after revealing that the New York Democrat holds relatively modest assets, continues to carry student loan debt and is preparing for what she has described as one of the biggest personal expenses of her life: freezing her eggs.

Members of the US Congress are required to file annual financial disclosure reports detailing their assets, liabilities and sources of income. Ocasio-Cortez's 2025 filing shows she has up to approximately $66,000 across bank and investment accounts while still owing between $15,001 and $50,000 in federal student loans.

The filing has fuelled debate across social media, with supporters pointing to her finances as evidence that she remains more financially representative of younger Americans than many members of Congress.

What AOC's Financial Disclosure Shows

According to her House financial disclosure, Ocasio-Cortez holds between $15,001 and $50,000 in an Allied Bank savings account, which generated between $801 and $1,000 in interest during the reporting period.

She also disclosed between $1,001 and $15,000 in a Charles Schwab checking account, up to $1,000 in a Charles Schwab brokerage account and between $1,001 and $15,000 in a tax-deferred 401(k) invested through T. Rowe Price.

Combined, the reported ranges indicate she holds no more than about $66,000 in liquid savings and investments.

The disclosure also shows Ocasio-Cortez continues to owe between $15,001 and $50,000 in federal student loan debt dating back to her studies at Boston University between 2007 and 2011.

Student Debt Remains Despite Years in Congress

Ocasio-Cortez has served in the House of Representatives since 2019 and currently earns the standard congressional salary of $174,000 per year.

She has previously spoken publicly about graduating with student debt and has repeatedly advocated for broader federal student loan forgiveness. During former President Joe Biden's administration, she supported proposals to cancel up to $50,000 in federal student debt for eligible borrowers.

Other members of Congress have also continued to report outstanding student loans in their annual financial disclosures, although repayment amounts vary.

Egg Freezing Marks a Major Personal Expense

Alongside renewed interest in her finances, Ocasio-Cortez recently revealed she is undergoing elective egg freezing, describing the decision as a way to gain greater control over her future family planning.

In a video shared on Instagram, the 36-year-old said she had spent years saving for the procedure, adding that it was a personal decision rather than one driven by political considerations.

'I got sworn into the House of Representatives when I was 29 years old,' she said. 'There's this flip side where you have to then grow up in the public eye in a time that most people usually get to grow more privately.'

Egg freezing costs vary by clinic and treatment plan but typically range from around $10,000 to $20,000 per cycle in the United States, excluding medication and annual storage fees.

A 2025 study published in the journal Fertility and Sterility found that pregnancy success rates generally increased with the number of eggs stored, with women under 40 achieving the highest success rates when 20 or more eggs were preserved.

Social Media Reacts to AOC's Finances

Ocasio-Cortez's disclosure quickly attracted attention online, with many users expressing surprise that a high-profile member of Congress reported relatively modest assets.

Some social media users described her financial position as typical of many millennials still managing student debt, while others argued it reflected what they expect from elected officials who have not accumulated substantial personal wealth while in office.

Her disclosure has also reignited debate over student debt, personal wealth and financial transparency among members of Congress.

While the figures disclosed represent value ranges rather than exact amounts, the filing provides a snapshot of Ocasio-Cortez's financial position as she continues to advocate for student loan reform while making a significant personal investment in her future.