Read more Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Wedding Plans Reportedly Hit Major Snags—Venue Changes and Guest List Drama Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Wedding Plans Reportedly Hit Major Snags—Venue Changes and Guest List Drama

Taylor Swift has reportedly invited Blake Lively to her upcoming wedding with Travis Kelce, raising speculation that the longtime friends may be rebuilding their relationship after months of reported distance. According to sources cited by the Daily Mail, Swift recently resumed private communication with Lively as tensions surrounding the actress's legal dispute with Justin Baldoni began to ease.

'Everyone around Taylor is aware that Blake could attend,' one source told the outlet. 'She may not, but that won't be because she isn't welcome.' Another insider said Lively was 'on the cusp of getting a second chance' and that the pair had held 'loose conversations to test the waters'. The outlet also reported that Lively has already chosen a dress for the wedding.

The Rift That Came Before

The reported invitation has attracted attention because Swift and Lively were once regarded as among Hollywood's closest celebrity friends, making their reported falling-out all the more striking.

Their friendship came under strain during Lively's legal dispute with her 'It Ends With Us' co-star and director, Baldoni. Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct. Baldoni denied the allegations and later filed a countersuit, which was subsequently dismissed.

Swift became part of the public fallout when court filings referenced private communications involving the singer. In documents tied to Baldoni's dismissed countersuit, Lively was alleged to have referred to Swift and Reynolds as her 'dragons', a term reportedly used to describe powerful allies willing to defend and support her. Court filings also alleged Lively sought Swift's help in persuading Baldoni to accept script revisions she preferred.

The dispute drew unusual scrutiny to Swift's friendship with Lively, particularly after the singer was subpoenaed during proceedings. That subpoena was later withdrawn.

Their Decade-Long Friendship

Before reports of a fallout emerged, Swift and Lively were widely seen as one of Hollywood's closest friendships. The pair first became close in the mid-2010s and remained publicly supportive of each other for years. Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, became regular fixtures within Swift's inner circle, appearing at private parties, holiday gatherings and major life events.

Swift's bond with the couple appeared especially personal. She is widely reported to be godmother to Lively and Reynolds' children, and even referenced their family in her music, using the names of their daughters in the song 'Betty' from the album 'Folklore'. Their friendship extended beyond red carpets and public appearances, with Swift and Lively frequently praising one another's work, reinforcing the image of a relationship built on genuine trust rather than industry proximity.

That history helps explain why reports of a reconciliation have drawn intense attention, especially as conflicting accounts continue to emerge about where the friendship now stands.

Conflicting Reports Cloud Reconciliation Claims

Not all reporting supports the reconciliation narrative. Entertainment programme Extra said sources told the outlet that reports of a reconciliation phone call between Swift and Lively were inaccurate. 'Sources are telling Extra that reports about a reconciliation phone call between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively ahead of Taylor's rumoured upcoming nuptials are not true,' the outlet wrote on X. 'Extra has learned that did not happen.'

Sources are telling “Extra” that reports about a reconciliation phone call between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively ahead of Taylor’s rumored upcoming nuptials are not true. “Extra” has learned that did not happen. pic.twitter.com/ZmilZSdzvR — ExtraTV (@extratv) June 20, 2026

TMZ added further uncertainty after publishing photographs of Lively spending time alone in Pound Ridge, New York, while separate reports placed Swift with friends at her Rhode Island home over the same weekend. Neither report directly addressed the wedding invitation, but the conflicting accounts have made it difficult to determine where the friendship currently stands.

Neither Swift nor Lively has publicly commented. For now, the story remains defined by competing reports rather than direct confirmation.