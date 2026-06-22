Three decades after the murder of 20-year-old university student , investigators believe that a missing piece of clothing could help unlock one of Lancashire's most troubling unsolved cases. Police have appealed once again for any information regarding the case, hoping that advances in DNA technology and forensic science may finally identify the person responsible for her death.

Murgatroyd, a University of Central Lancashire student and part-time staff at Lancashire Police headquarters in Hutton, was found lifeless in the River Ribble near Preston on 16 June 1996. The evening before she was brutally murdered, she had celebrated with a friend before heading home, but she never arrived. Her death's investigation remains open.

Read more Former Laci Peterson Detective Reveals Mistake That Could Catch Nancy Guthrie's Abductor Former Laci Peterson Detective Reveals Mistake That Could Catch Nancy Guthrie's Abductor

A Night that Ended in Tragedy

On 15 June 1996, Murgatroyd spent the day shopping and making plans for an upcoming backpacking trip across Europe. The 20-year-old student was reportedly excited about the adventure and had been enjoying a night out at The Adelphi pub with a friend in Preston.

Later that night, she reportedly left the pub with a man she had been speaking with and began her walk home after being unable to secure a cab ride.

'Janet was on her way home after a day celebrating with her pal, having bought tickets for a holiday abroad. She couldn't get a taxi, so she started to walk home to Penwortham,' her mother, Mary, said to the Lancashire Police.

Witness accounts from the investigation suggested that Murgatroyd was seen by herself o Fishergate and Fishergate Hill toward Penwortham, and, in the early morning of the next day, she was seen on Penwortham Bridge. Reports from that night indicated suspicious activity in the area shortly before her disappearance. Investigators later concluded that she was attacked while making her way home.

Janet Murgatroyd's body was discovered in the River Ribble on 16 June 1996. Authorities determined that she had suffered a violent assault before entering the water. The case quickly became one of the most high-profile unsolved murders in Lancashire.

Thirty years later, the case remains unsolved. Mary told the Lancashire police that she needed closure. 'I need closure, this continues to affect me and my siblings. The killer needs putting away,' she said.

The Significance of Janet's Missing Jeans

Among the most baffling aspects of the case is the disappearance of a pair of stone-washed Wrangler jeans Murgatroyd was known to be wearing on the night she died. While several personal items and articles of clothing were recovered during the investigation, the jeans were never officially found.

According to reports from the investigation, a group of children later claimed to have discovered the pair of jeans, but by the time officers made it to the reported location, the piece of clothing had vanished. The unexplained disappearance has remained a source of frustration for detectives for years.

Investigators believe the missing jeans may have contained valuable forensic evidence capable of finally identifying the attacker. With modern DNA analysis far more advanced than it was in 1996, even a small amount of biological material could potentially generate significant leads today.

Hope Three Decades Later

Lancashire Police recently launched an appeal for information as the 30th anniversary of Janet Murgatroyd's murder approached. Detectives say developments in forensic technology offer opportunities that simply did not exist during the original investigation in 1996.

According to Detective Chief Inspector Bryony Midgley of the Major Crime Review Team, they continue to search for justice, hoping to make use of the advanced scientific approaches available today.

'It is 30 years since Janet was killed but we remain determined to get justice for Janet and her family. DNA technology and scientific approaches have significantly improved over the last 30 years, so I hope we will be able to take advantage of this as part of our investigation,' Midgley said. Midgley also appealed to anyone who might have information on what really transpired that night should come forward.

'We continue to appeal for information. It might be that you saw something that night or have information which you didn't contact police about in 1996 or in the years since. It might be that relationships and loyalties have changed since then, and you are now able to speak to us. Something you saw at the time might not have seemed relevant and you didn't report it, but it could help our investigation.'

For Janet Murgatroyd's family and friends, the passing of time has not eased the pain of losing a young woman whose future appeared full of promise. The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction. Meanwhile, authorities hope that changing relationships, loyalties, and circumstances may encourage witnesses to come forward after years of silence.