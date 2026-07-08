Bulgaria's late mystic Baba Vanga has once again been dragged into the present tense, with online believers claiming that her alleged 2026 predictions appeared to point towards a US-Iran war, wider conflict and a year of mounting turmoil.

The problem is that most of what circulates as Baba Vanga 2026 predictions rests on second-hand claims, not written records from Vanga herself, which makes certainty rather elusive.

Vanga died in 1996, but her name keeps resurfacing whenever a crisis breaks, because followers and content farms alike are quick to stitch current events onto vague prophecies.

The Guardian reported in March that many of the Bulgarian seer's supposed predictions were never recorded, and that her name has become a magnet for conspiracy theories and geopolitical storytelling.

Predictions And The US-Iran War Claim

The most attention-grabbing claim this year is the suggestion that Vanga foresaw a worldwide war in 2026, a reading that some believers now connect to the conflict between the United States and Iran. But there is a gulf between a broad, ominous forecast and a specific prediction of missiles, drone strikes or any one bilateral war, and that gap matters.

The latest wave of interest appears to have been fuelled by headlines and social media posts rather than any primary document from Vanga's lifetime. In other words, nothing in the material surfaced so far proves that she named the United States and Iran, or that she described the war in the precise terms now being repeated online.

That is why the question in the headline is slightly trickier than it looks. If the test is strict accuracy, the answer is no, not in any verifiable way.

If the test is loose interpretation, believers can and do argue that the chaos of 2026 fits the old prophecy mould rather neatly, which is exactly how these stories keep spreading.

What Baba Vanga 2026 Predictions Say

The recurring 2026 claims linked to Baba Vanga usually cluster around war, disaster, artificial intelligence and the possibility of alien contact. One frequently repeated forecast says a third world war could begin this year, while another says natural disasters will intensify, with some versions claiming earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and storms could affect 7 to 8 per cent of Earth's land area.

There is also the familiar AI angle. Commentators have tied Vanga to the idea of 'advanced technology faster than a human,' a phrase now widely recycled as proof that she somehow anticipated modern artificial intelligence, although researchers and sceptics have questioned whether she ever said anything of the sort.

This is where the whole Baba Vanga cottage industry gets a bit mad. The prophecies are usually elastic enough to survive almost any news cycle, then precise enough, after the fact, to appear spooky.

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How Much Has Come True

A fair answer requires separating what is observable from what is mythology. The claim that 2026 is witnessing an extraordinary surge in earthquakes is not clearly supported, which said the US Geological Survey had logged an average of 1,084 earthquakes each month this year, a pace that would work out at roughly 13,008 by year-end, below last year's total if it continues.

Likewise, the piece of supposed evidence about a major megatsunami does not actually support a 2026 prediction, because the event in question occurred in Alaska in the summer of 2025 and was identified later. That leaves less a prophecy fulfilled than an old disaster newly repackaged for the algorithm age.

On the war claim, there is no verified Baba Vanga that directly predicts a US-Iran war. The more defensible reading is that people are fitting a broad war prophecy around real-world tensions after the event, which is a very different thing altogether.

Why The Name Keeps Returning

Experts and custodians of Vanga's legacy have long argued that her name is repeatedly misused. Ivan Dramov of the Bulgaria-based Baba Vanga Foundation told The Guardian, 'In general, she stated that her name would be misused. She said many times that people will use her name during her life and after her death.

That point goes to the heart of the matter. Vanga's legacy has become a kind of blank screen on which people project war, AI panic, climate anxiety and whatever else the moment demands. Once that happens, the line between folklore and fabrication gets very thin indeed.

There are also the sporting claims that always seem to trail her name, though no widely circulated 2026 prediction tied to this year's major events, including Sebastian Sawe's London Marathon performance or Arsenal's long-awaited trophy. That silence says more than another recycled prophecy ever could.

Baba Vanga's 2026 predictions, then, have not been verified so much as endlessly reinterpreted. The US-Iran war narrative may be gripping, but on the evidence available, it looks far more like a modern overlay than a genuine forecast. And that is the awkward truth beneath the headline.