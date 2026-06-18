A Brazilian psychic with more than 23 million Instagram followers has gone viral after claiming that aliens will descend on a FIFA World Cup match in Miami and abduct hundreds of people, including some of football's biggest stars.

Vó Bahiana, a spiritual influencer with more than 23 million Instagram followers, has gone wildly viral after claiming she foresaw a giant UFO mothership hovering above Miami's Hard Rock Stadium during Brazil's World Cup clash with Scotland on 24 June. According to her vision, extraterrestrials could whisk away hundreds of fans—and even a few football stars— before the final whistle.

Naturally, the internet has had a field day.

A World Cup Prediction Nobody Saw Coming

While most football fans are busy debating group-stage permutations, final predictions and injury updates, social media has become obsessed with a very different pre-match storyline.

In a series of videos posted online, Vó Bahiana described recurring visions of a gigantic UFO appearing above Hard Rock Stadium before smaller spacecraft descend into the crowd. 'Do not go to the stadium in Miami on June 24, 2026. Stay away, ' she says in the video.

🚨 PSYCHIC WITH 23 MILLION FOLLOWERS CLAIMS ALIENS WILL ABDUCT FIFA PLAYERS IN MIAMI ON JUNE 24



Not next year.

Not someday.

June 24.



"Do not go to the stadium in Miami on June 24, 2026. Stay away."



That's the warning a Brazilian psychic with more than 23 million followers... pic.twitter.com/DpNfMdvbTZ — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) June 17, 2026

The psychic claimed around 700 people could be abducted, including players, fans and stadium staff.

Even by World Cup standards, it's a bold prediction.

The videos quickly spread across social media, where users alternated between laughing, making memes and jokingly wondering whether FIFA has an anti-alien protocol.

Neymar's Name Ends Up In The Alien Conversation

No viral football story is complete without a superstar cameo.

Vó Bahiana linked her prediction to Brazil's 24 June match against Scotland and suggested famous players could find themselves caught up in the extraterrestrial chaos.

Reports circulating online mention Brazilian stars Neymar and Vinícius Júnior among those supposedly at risk, alongside members of Scotland's squad.

Fortunately for football fans, there is currently no evidence that aliens have targeted Group C or any other group. Meanwhile, the internet reacts exactly as expected.

The prediction has sparked thousands of jokes online.

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Some fans said they would be 'gutted' if aliens failed to appear after all the hype. Others joked that being abducted might be preferable to watching their team crash out of the tournament.

However, Vó Bahiana's prediction was supported by some users who tend to engage with conspiracy-related content. as a 'warning.'

The Psychic Behind The Viral Moment

Vó Bahiana is no stranger to making headlines.

The Brazilian spiritualist with a massive following regularly shares predictions about politics, celebrities, disasters and sporting events with her millions of followers.

Supporters believe some of her previous forecasts have come true, like floods in Rio Grande do Sul and certain celebrity deaths, while critics point to several predictions that never materialised.

Either way, her latest prediction has created quite a buzz.

With Brazil and Scotland set to meet in Miami next week, the prediction has become an unlikely part of the tournament's early online conversation.

For now, Vó Bahiana's vision remains exactly that—a viral prediction with no evidence behind it, but plenty of attention as the countdown to kickoff continues.