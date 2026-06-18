A Brazilian psychic has warned that a World Cup group-stage match between Brazil and Scotland in Miami on 24 June 2026 will be interrupted by a 'mass alien abduction,' claiming a huge spaceship will swoop down on the stadium and seize players, officials and fans.

For context, the prediction surfaced as the expanded 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The tournament, the first to feature 48 teams and three host nations, began on 11 June and is scheduled to run until 19 June in this early phase, with later rounds still to come. Against that backdrop of logistical complexity and the usual tournament hype, the idea of an alien incursion is, even by World Cup standards, on the wild side.

Alien 'Vision' Shared With Millions Online

The warning came from Brazilian spiritualist Vo Bahiana, whose real name is Elisângela de Souza. On 2 June she posted a video to her 23 million Instagram followers describing what she called a prophetic dream of extraterrestrial intervention at the World Cup.

In that video, Bahiana said she dreamt of 'a huge spacecraft' approaching the Earth. The craft, she claimed, was carrying around 100 alien beings and heading not just anywhere on the planet, but directly to a World Cup venue in Florida.

The scene she described was specific. The craft, she said, hovered above a football pitch during a World Cup match and began seizing people from the field and stands. As quoted by Mail Online, Bahiana recalled in Portuguese: '[Translation] I was inside that ship. When the ship rose, the mothership arrived, a much larger ship, and took in thousands of people from the soccer field. I saw so much screaming, so much crying, so many tears, suffering.'

The psychic added that, in her vision, 'mechanical arms' extended from the alien craft to grab those on the ground. The people taken up included players, referees and spectators, she said, turning a World Cup fixture into something closer to a sci‑fi horror sequence than a sporting spectacle.

Bahiana also claimed that while the abductions were terrifying, her dream ended with everyone being safely returned. She further warned of a second ship carrying so‑called 'Reptilians', a popular trope in conspiracy circles that she did not expand on in detail in the clips reported.

Even so, her core message was unambiguous. Bahiana urged: 'Do not go to the stadium in Miami on June 24, 2026. Stay aware.'

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Brazil vs Scotland Match Becomes Focal Point

Football fans quickly connected that date and location to the tournament schedule. On 24 June 2026, Brazil are due to face Scotland at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with kick‑off listed at 6pm Eastern Time.

That fixture now finds itself freighted with baggage of a particularly intergalactic sort. In normal circumstances, the match would simply be a test of how Scotland's defence copes with Brazil's attacking flair. Now it is being cited in corners of social media as a potential stage for a mass alien appearance in front of tens of thousands of fans and a global TV audience.

FIFA has not publicly commented on Bahiana's vision. Local authorities in Miami Gardens and stadium representatives have also, so far, made no official statement addressing the alleged alien threat. There is nothing in the reporting to suggest that organisers are treating the prediction as a security matter, and no related police or emergency guidance has been issued.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Social Media Treats Alien Claim With Scepticism And Curiosity

Predictably, the internet has not let such a made‑for‑memes story drift by. Clips of Bahiana's video and screenshots of her warning have circulated widely on X, Instagram and TikTok, with users weighing in from both football and UFO‑obsessed corners of the web.

Some have been openly dismissive. One X user, cited in reports, joked: 'This is so fake even the aliens don't believe it.' Another argued that Bahiana sounded like someone who had simply binged too many science fiction blockbusters, writing: 'This girl is, like, watching too many sci‑fi movies and dreaming the same stuff.'

I already told that this woman doesn't have psychic abilities. And that she has serious problems with mental stability, and that she loves men even more than money. — Arcanoria (@ArcanoriaHF) June 18, 2026

That point is not entirely frivolous. There are long‑running pop‑culture storylines where sporting events are interrupted by alien visitors. One commenter alluded to exactly that, noting a film in which a World Cup or 'world championship' is suddenly halted when players and fans are lifted into a spaceship, only for the aliens to turn out to be benign.

Poor girl. Ruined her credibility for some money. Now she will loose most of her followership when this doesn’t happen. And it won’t happen. This is an attack on America, trying to get people to not come. It’s pathetic. She deserves to lose her followers — The Gecko Lab (@TheGeckoLab) June 18, 2026

Not everyone is laughing it off, though. A different user warned critics to stay open‑minded, saying: 'I want to see the faces of everyone who doesn't believe when we have the proof that we're not alone in this universe; it might not even be in the game—there are already so many pieces of evidence around the world.'

That blend of mockery and half‑serious belief is familiar territory in the alien debate. Claims like Bahiana's live in the blurred space between social‑media performance, genuine spiritual conviction and the public's enduring appetite for something stranger than the usual circus around elite sport.

The timing certainly helps. The World Cup is one of the few events that really does feel planetary in scale, with billions watching, dozens of nations involved and governments, brands and fans all emotionally and financially invested. If you were going to pick a moment for aliens to announce themselves to humanity, a Brazil match under the lights in Miami is not the worst stage you could choose.

Of course, on 24 June 2026, the main hazard inside the Hard Rock Stadium is still likely to be a late tackle or a dubious offside call rather than a mechanical arm from a mothership. But for some supporters, that lingering 'what if' may now sit at the back of their minds as they buy their tickets and book their flights.

And if kick‑off comes and goes without a single green figure in sight, social media will have something else to feast on: the silence.