The family of a young woman killed in a high-speed crash has spoken of their heartbreak after the driver responsible escaped punishment because of a law dating back nearly 200 years.

Sophie Brimble was 20 years old when she died after the Volkswagen Polo she was travelling in crashed into a lamppost in Brynmawr, Wales, in July 2017. Behind the wheel was her boyfriend, Jay Bayliss, who lost control while racing another driver through residential streets at speeds reaching almost three times the legal limit.

Although a jury later found Bayliss jointly responsible for Sophie's death during a trial of facts, the court ruled it could not punish him because he had been deemed unfit to stand trial. Instead, he received an absolute discharge under legislation dating back to 1836. Now, almost nine years after Sophie's death, her family is calling for legal reform, arguing that the outcome has left them feeling that her life 'didn't matter in the eyes of the law'.

Family Speaks Out After Court Outcome

Sophie's family have broken years of silence following the conclusion of court proceedings, reportedly describing the result as devastating and deeply unfair.

Bayliss was charged with causing death by dangerous driving after an investigation was reopened in 2024 when police discovered he had regained access to his driving licence. However, in March this year, a judge once again ruled that he was unfit to stand trial because of the serious injuries he suffered in the crash.

A trial of facts was then held at Newport Crown Court. During such proceedings, a jury decides whether a defendant committed the act in question, but no criminal conviction can be imposed if the individual is found unfit to stand trial.

The jury concluded that Bayliss was jointly responsible for Sophie's death. Despite that finding, the court stated that its powers were restricted under legislation dating back to 1836 and handed him an absolute discharge, meaning no punishment or driving ban could be imposed.

Sophie's mother, Ruth Jenkins, said the decision left the family shattered.

'He is living the life of Riley. He still gets to celebrate birthdays and Christmas, and Sophie is gone,' she said.

'This law is nearly 200 years old a lot has happened in all those years that have gone by. We want to change the law so people can't get away with it.'

She also criticised Bayliss for retaining his driving licence.

'The Judge couldn't give him a driving ban because he couldn't be punished due to the law. It's quite shocking that it hasn't been updated ever since.'

Ruth explained that the family initially felt hopeful when the case was reopened in 2024.

'When we found out he was driving again and the court started again in 2024, we thought we could get something for her, but as it went on and on, there just seemed to be no hope.'

She added, 'We just feel like her life didn't matter in the eyes of the law and Jay.'

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Petition Seeks Change To Historic Legislation

The fatal crash happened during the early hours of July 26, 2017, on King Street in Brynmawr. Prosecutors said Bayliss and another driver, Neil Brooks, drove aggressively through residential streets, reaching speeds of more than 80mph in a 30mph zone.

After Brooks overtook Bayliss, the pair became involved in what prosecutors described as a high-speed race. Bayliss eventually lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rotate and crash into a lamppost. Sophie, who was travelling as a passenger, died as a result of the collision.

While Bayliss suffered serious physical and psychological injuries that required long-term rehabilitation, Brooks was prosecuted and sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court in November 2019. He received eight years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving and was disqualified from driving for five years.

Sophie's sisters have also spoken publicly about the outcome.

Chloe Brimble said: 'If he wasn't able to stand a trial due to brain injury, he shouldn't be capable of driving a car because that should be classed as a risk for others.'

She added: 'I don't know how he can walk with his head held high knowing he has killed someone - is disgusting.'

Her sister Aimee Coombes said: 'We haven't spoken out for nine years. We stayed quiet, but we feel as a family that we need to speak out and people need to know about this.'

The family has now launched a petition calling for changes to laws surrounding unfitness to plead and for mandatory public safety measures, including driving bans, when someone is found responsible during a trial of facts.

The petition has already attracted nearly 1,500 signatures. If it reaches 10,000 signatures, the Government will be required to issue a formal response. Ruth said the family had never even heard of the legislation until they were forced to confront it firsthand.

'We never knew this law existed until we had to face it ourselves, and we just feel like nobody should have to go through this, and I do believe there are other families out there that have been through this.'

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson acknowledged the family's distress and confirmed work is already underway to examine reforms.

'This was a tragic death, and our thoughts remain with the family of Sophie Brimble,' the spokesperson said.

'While the circumstances here are rare, we understand the distress a case like this can cause and are already working to reform the law around unfitness to plead.'

For Sophie's family, however, any future changes will come too late. As Chloe put it: 'It's not going to bring us justice for Sophie because we've been dealt with, but if it could be changed to another family so they don't have to go through the heartache and the pain of it, because we wouldn't wish it on anyone.'