Katie Price has said she has 'questions' for Lee Andrews after his release from Dubai's Al Awir prison, in a twist that has left the couple back in the spotlight just as the former glamour model thought her husband was finally out of danger. The warning came during a FaceTime call shortly after Lee was freed in Dubai, where he had reportedly spent almost a month behind bars after first vanishing, with Price saying she was pleased to see him again but far from ready to let the matter rest.

The news surrounding Lee's disappearance has moved quickly and, in parts, remains contested. Price had previously voiced concern that he may have been kidnapped when she could not reach him last month, while Lee has also been described in reports as having been held in connection with fraud allegations, something he has denied by claiming he was arrested for espionage. Nothing about the wider story is fully settled yet, and the competing versions of what happened mean it should still be treated with caution.

Katie Price issues warning to Lee Andrews after 'strange behaviour' in prison revealed https://t.co/FvzPgnqjS5 pic.twitter.com/B5KSiDTyhH — LADbible (@ladbible) June 14, 2026

Katie Price and Lee Andrews Face Questions After Release

Price told The Sun that Lee appeared cheerful when he got through to her on FaceTime, wearing a baseball cap and showing a deep tan after his time in custody. But the tone of the exchange was not one of simple relief. According to her account, she told him, 'I'm excited – but trust me, I have questions.'

That line, delivered almost casually, carried more weight than any grand statement could have done. Lee may have looked as if the worst was over, but the sense from Price's comments is that the conversation around his disappearance is only just beginning.

She has also suggested that a face-to-face meeting is likely soon, with reports in the Mirror saying she plans to visit him in the coming days. If that happens, it would not be much of a reunion so much as a reckoning. Price's warning suggests she wants answers about what happened while he was away, and perhaps about why the situation escalated so dramatically in the first place.

A source quoted by the Mirror said Lee 'called Kate straight away' after his release and that she was 'thrilled' because she had not been the one to pay a reported £140,000 fine to secure his freedom. The same source claimed Price had also been aware of the speculation surrounding him and was not blind to how the situation looked from the outside.

Read more 'Everyone Hates You': Katie Price Rejects Lee Andrews' Shocking £140k GoFundMe Plea From Dubai Prison 'Everyone Hates You': Katie Price Rejects Lee Andrews' Shocking £140k GoFundMe Plea From Dubai Prison

The quote paints a picture that is messy, personal and not remotely tidy. It also underlines the awkward position Price now finds herself in. She has publicly supported Lee, but support is not the same thing as certainty, and her own words suggest she still has doubts.

The Fraud Claims and the Public Fallout

Lee's release has not shut down the noise around him. Far from it. The wider story has been fuelled by social media speculation and a blunt intervention from one of his exes, Alana Percival, who lashed out on Instagram after he disappeared.

Katie Price's stark message to freed Lee that could wipe smile off his face.https://t.co/o97jJKGEde pic.twitter.com/z3H5ENmVv2 — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) June 13, 2026

Percival asked, 'Has he faked his own kidnapping? I would if I was him knowing that I'm about to open some doors!' She then added, 'In my eye all just one big joke he is just playing his sick games.'

Those remarks may not carry the authority of a formal statement, but they help explain why the story has become so toxic so quickly. Public suspicion has mounted alongside the legal and personal drama, and Lee's name has been pulled in several directions at once.

He has been portrayed by some as a victim, by others as a fraud, and by those close to him as something more complicated still.

Price, meanwhile, has pushed back against suggestions that the whole saga was engineered for publicity. She told the publication, 'This is real, this is real life; this is my life. It has been a tough few weeks, don't get me wrong. But I've still stayed strong through it all, and I have a smile on my face.'

She added, 'So, in this situation, I'm doing what I want to do, and I'm out here in Dubai, because I'm here to help Lee. Some people might not like my choices, but I'm not living for everyone else.'

That is the heart of the story now. Not just whether Lee Andrews vanished, or why he ended up in Al Awir prison, or whether the allegations around him ever fully stick, but what happens when the cameras keep rolling after the relief has worn off. Price has made it clear that the questions are coming, and Lee, for all his apparent grin on the video call, is not out of the woods yet.