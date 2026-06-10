While the NBA world is buzzing about his impending free agency, LeBron James was recently asked to address the everlasting 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT) debate. Rather than dodging the question amidst his highly-anticipated off-season decision, the four-time MVP confronted the narrative head-on.

James has shared his honest take on the topic, and he is certainly not switching his stance. For LeBron, he firmly believes he is the rightful holder of the GOAT title.

LeBron Will Always Be The 'GOAT'

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar further explained that his unwavering stance is not a matter of bragging. Instead, it is about how confident he is about his skills, his unparalleled longevity, and his overall legacy.

James also pointed out that every legitimate GOAT candidate would also say the exact same thing. He implied that to reach that transcendent level of athletic greatness, an athlete must possess an extreme level of self-assurance.

'I'm not taking nobody over me,' James exclusively told Time Magazine. 'There's no question. But I think Mike will say the same thing. Rest his soul, Kobe [Bryant] will say the same thing. Magic [Johnson] will say the same thing. [Larry] Bird will say the same thing. Shaq (Shaquille O'Neal) could say the same thing. The late great Wilt [Chamberlain]. Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]. I don't think none of us are going to take somebody else. If there's a general manager and he's eyeballing all of us on a baseline, with the No. 1 pick, it's gonna be hard not to take me, champ.'

The Moment LeBron Knew He Became the GOAT

In the past, James had also called himself the greatest, proving that this is a deeply held conviction rather than a temporary burst of arrogance. He has never shied away from his own greatness, routinely embracing the massive expectations placed upon his shoulders since he entered the league as a teenager.

In fact, James once revealed the exact moment he knew he earned the GOAT title. According to LeBron, he became the greatest when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a historic NBA championship run in 2016. Facing a daunting 3-1 deficit against the 73-win Golden State Warriors, James delivered a masterclass to bring Cleveland its first-ever NBA title.

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For James, overcoming those impossible odds was the definitive moment that solidified his status above all others.

'If we are talking from a basketball standpoint, at that moment (2016 Finals), I was like, 'I'm the greatest basketball player that people have ever seen in all facets,'' James once said (h/t Basketball Network). 'I can play 1 through 5, I can guard 1 through 5, just like I literally did something that's never been done in the history of the sport. Teams that go down 3-1 were like 0-32 in finals history. There's nobody ever coming out of that. And nobody gave us a chance. That just felt like, ''Ain't nobody better than me at this'''.

James' supreme confidence is backed by the fact that he is still an elite player heading into his 24th NBA season. At nearly 42 years old, LBJ continues to defy the traditional limits of human ageing, operating as a top-tier superstar whilst younger generations struggle to match his production.

Ultimately, James' refusal to back down from the GOAT title mirrors the relentless drive that has defined his legendary career.