Katie Price has insisted she no longer holds any grudge against Victoria Beckham, declaring there is 'no issue' on her side more than two decades after one of British celebrity culture's most talked-about feuds first erupted.

Speaking on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, the former glamour model said she would happily greet Beckham if their paths crossed today, while suggesting that any lingering tension would have to come from the former Spice Girl rather than herself.

'I've got no issue with Victoria,' Price said. 'There's no feud between us. Well, I don't know if she has one against me. If I saw her, I'd say hello. I haven't got a problem.'

The remarks mark Price's clearest attempt in years to soften the narrative surrounding a rivalry that became synonymous with the celebrity-obsessed culture of the early 2000s.

How the Katie Price-Victoria Beckham Feud Began

The dispute dates back to late 2000, when Price—then better known as Jordan—was dating Another Level singer Dane Bowers.

At the same time, Victoria Beckham was launching her solo music career following the Spice Girls' hiatus, collaborating with Bowers and True Steppers on the UK garage single Out of Your Mind.

The professional partnership placed Beckham and Bowers together throughout an intensive promotional campaign, a period Price has repeatedly described as the beginning of her insecurity about the relationship.

According to Price, she had previously accompanied Bowers to many work commitments but gradually found herself excluded as his collaboration with Beckham gathered momentum.

Those experiences would later become central to her account of both the feud and the eventual breakdown of her relationship with Bowers.

The 'Vile' Comment That Defined the Rivalry

Public tensions escalated during the promotional campaign when Price criticised Beckham's appearance, including comments about the fake lip ring Beckham wore while performing.

Beckham responded with remarks that generated headlines across the British tabloids.

'Jordan exposes herself completely and then calls me a bad influence for wearing a fake ring? I find her repulsive.'

The quote has frequently been shortened in later reporting to the far more memorable line that Beckham thought Price was 'vile,' a description that became one of the defining moments of the feud.

The exchange helped cement the rivalry as one of the era's biggest celebrity clashes, fuelled by Britain's tabloid press during the height of 'WAG' culture and intense fascination with both women.

The Manchester United Lounge Story

One of the most enduring stories connected to the feud remains an incident Price says took place inside Manchester United's players' lounge in 2001, when David Beckham was still playing for the club.

According to Price, she entered the room only for Victoria Beckham to begin singing Who Let the Dogs Out in her direction.

Price revisited the allegation during a 2024 episode of her podcast, recalling the moment as one she never forgot.

'I recall those days with Victoria Beckham. When she sang 'Who Let The Dogs Out' at me in the Manchester United Lounge.'

Victoria Beckham has never publicly confirmed or addressed Price's version of events, meaning the alleged incident remains based solely on Price's recollection.

Dane Bowers and the End of the Relationship

The professional collaboration between Beckham and Bowers also coincided with the final months of Price's relationship with the singer.

In her Sky documentary, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, Price said she increasingly felt sidelined while Bowers worked with Beckham.

She described the experience as though he suddenly believed 'he had something better.'

Bowers has offered a different explanation for the relationship's collapse.

Appearing in the same documentary, he said he ended the relationship after Price proceeded with a glamour calendar shoot despite his objections.

His account suggests the split stemmed from disagreements within their relationship rather than solely from his working relationship with Beckham.

Why the Feud Still Matters in 2026

Interest in the long-running rivalry has resurfaced after Price revisited the subject on her podcast while Beckham has simultaneously remained in headlines because of separate reports involving her family.

That overlap has prompted renewed attention on what many regard as one of the defining celebrity feuds of the early 2000s.

For readers revisiting the story today, the broad timeline is well documented.

Bowers and Beckham began working together in 2000.

Their promotional appearances generated media attention.

The public exchange of insults followed during that period.

Price has consistently maintained that the Manchester United lounge incident occurred in 2001.

While Price's latest comments suggest she has moved on personally, she continues to reference the moments that made the feud famous.

A Different Tone, But Few New Answers

Beckham has largely avoided discussing the dispute publicly over the years. Previous reports have quoted representatives as saying she prefers not to engage in celebrity gossip and instead focuses on her family and business interests. That approach has remained consistent throughout the years, leaving Price's recollections as the most detailed public account of the falling-out.

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Price's latest remarks therefore represent less a dramatic reconciliation than a unilateral declaration that she no longer wishes to continue the feud.

Whether Beckham shares that view remains unknown, as she has not publicly responded to Price's latest comments.

More than 25 years after the original dispute, the story continues to resonate not because of fresh conflict but because it captures an era when tabloid headlines, pop music, football culture and celebrity relationships regularly collided.

The public insults are documented, while some of the more colourful stories—particularly the Manchester United lounge anecdote—remain matters of Price's personal recollection rather than independently verified fact. Even so, the feud remains one of Britain's most enduring celebrity rivalries, and Price's latest comments suggest she is finally ready to leave it in the past.