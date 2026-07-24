A bizarre wildlife incident in rural New Mexico has sparked widespread discussion after a bear was found stranded on top of a utility pole before later dying, leaving many people wondering how the animal ended up in such an unlikely and dangerous position.

The incident unfolded along Highway 56 near Gladstone in Union County, where passing motorists spotted the bear clinging to the crossarm of a high-voltage utility pole.

Videos recorded by witnesses quickly spread across social media after being shared by the US Department of the Interior, with many viewers initially believing the footage had been digitally altered because of the unusual sight.

Witnesses who contacted emergency services said the bear appeared distressed, panting heavily while balancing high above the ground.

According to officials, rescuing the animal proved far more complicated than many people realised.

Why Did the Bear Climb the Utility Pole?

Wildlife experts say bears are excellent climbers and instinctively head upwards when frightened.

Trees are their natural escape route, but in rare circumstances they may mistake utility poles for trees, particularly if they are startled by people, traffic or other animals.

Because the wooden poles resemble tree trunks, a frightened bear may continue climbing until it reaches the crossarm supporting the electrical equipment.

Once there, however, climbing back down safely can become much more difficult, especially if the animal is exhausted or surrounded by high-voltage power lines.

Witness Shannon Mullens, who filmed the incident while travelling through New Mexico, said she initially believed the bear was already dead before noticing it was still breathing.

'We really didn't believe what we saw at first, so we turned around to get another look,' she told Storyful.

'At first, we thought that the bear was dead, until we got closer to it and then we realised that he was still alive.'

Why Wasn't the Bear Rescued Immediately?

The incident prompted numerous calls to emergency services, but officials explained that tranquilising the bear while it remained high above the ground could have caused it to fall to its death.

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According to recordings of a 911 call, New Mexico wildlife officials initially advised that the safest option was to leave the animal alone in the hope that it would climb down on its own.

Conservation officers and the local power company were notified after multiple reports were received.

In a statement provided to Storyful, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish said people repeatedly stopped near the pole to photograph and film the bear, which may have discouraged it from climbing down.

Officials said the reporting party had been instructed to leave the animal alone, but many motorists continued gathering at the scene.

Before wildlife officers and utility crews could intervene, the bear suffered fatal injuries.

What Wildlife Officials Say Happened

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish confirmed that the bear died before responders could safely complete a rescue operation.

Several news outlets, citing state wildlife officials, reported that the bear was fatally electrocuted while still on the utility pole.

The tragic outcome has prompted renewed discussion about how emergency agencies should respond to unusual wildlife incidents involving electrical infrastructure.

The incident has also highlighted the challenges conservation officers face when trying to protect wildlife without placing people, rescue workers or the animals themselves at greater risk.

An Unusual Incident That Captured Global Attention

Footage of the stranded bear has since been viewed by millions online, with many social media users expressing sadness over the animal's fate and questioning whether more could have been done.

Wildlife experts note that incidents like this are exceptionally rare, but they illustrate how wild animals can sometimes find themselves in dangerous situations after entering areas dominated by human infrastructure.

Although bears are highly capable climbers, utility poles present hazards that do not exist in their natural environment.

Authorities continue to remind the public that, when encountering wildlife in distress, keeping a safe distance and avoiding actions that may further stress the animal can give conservation officers the best chance of responding safely and effectively.

While the bear's death was a tragic outcome, officials hope the incident will encourage greater awareness of how members of the public can assist during future wildlife emergencies.