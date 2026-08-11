Erika Eleniak is embracing a new chapter at 56 years old, announcing that she has joined OnlyFans and plans to share personal content with fans, including the foot photographs she says followers have repeatedly requested.

The former Baywatch star revealed that her new account will feature personal photos and videos, beach content and a more unfiltered look at her life away from the screen.

Eleniak has also made it clear that the account will address the unusual interest some of her followers have in her feet, turning what could have been an awkward subject into part of her new online venture.

Erika Eleniak Says She Is 'Calling the Shots'

Eleniak described the decision as a way of taking greater control over her image and connecting directly with people who have followed her career for decades.

'I basically grew up on the beach in a red swimsuit, so this feels like coming full circle — except now I'm calling the shots,' she said.

The actress explained that subscribers can expect glimpses into her everyday life alongside exclusive photos and videos. She also acknowledged the repeated requests for pictures of her feet, saying they would form part of the content available through her new account.

'Fans are getting my real life, my personal photos and videos, plenty of beach days and, yes, the feet everyone keeps asking about,' she said.

From 'Baywatch' to a New Online Chapter

Eleniak became widely recognised after playing lifeguard Shauni McClain during the first two seasons of Baywatch.

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Her role on the hit series helped establish her as one of the show's early stars, with the programme eventually becoming a major part of popular culture.

Decades later, Eleniak is using her established fanbase to build a more direct relationship with followers online.

She also reflected on her career in an Instagram announcement, referencing her time on Baywatch, her previous Playboy appearance and the different stages of her professional life.

'At 56, I'm embracing exactly who I am today,' she wrote.

Rather than presenting the move as a complete departure from her past, Eleniak appears to view it as another chapter in a career that has continued to evolve.

Onlyfans Is Becoming a New Platform for Older Stars

Eleniak's announcement comes amid a growing number of established entertainers using OnlyFans later in their careers.

The platform allows creators to provide subscribers with exclusive material and communicate with their audiences more directly. For celebrities with decades of existing fans, that model can offer a way to share content outside the traditional entertainment industry.

Eleniak has emphasised that her account will focus on personal and playful material rather than simply recreating the image that made her famous.

Her decision also reflects a broader shift in how celebrities approach their public personas, particularly as social media gives performers greater control over what they share and how they interact with supporters.

Return to 'Baywatch'

The OnlyFans announcement comes as Eleniak prepares to return to the franchise that helped launch her career. She is set to appear in Fox's upcoming Baywatch reboot, which is expected to feature Brooks Nader, Stephen Amell and Livvy Dunne.

Eleniak will reportedly reprise her role as Shauni McClain, although the character has moved on considerably since her original days as a lifeguard. Shauni is now understood to be a Santa Monica city councilwoman who returns to the beach to help launch the annual Beach Games competition between Baywatch and the Coast Guard.

The combination of her Baywatch return and OnlyFans launch gives Eleniak two very different ways to reconnect with audiences. At 56, the actress appears determined to embrace both her past and the freedom to decide how she wants to present herself in the next stage of her career.