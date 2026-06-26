A Florida woman has turned a political and religious satire into an unexpected bestseller after publishing a book claiming to offer 'Biblical Proof that Trump Will Save America'. Readers quickly discovered the punchline.

Every page inside is blank.

Rihanna Teixeria, a 40-year-old from Florida, never imagined her first self-published book would sell more than 1,000 copies in just two months. Yet the unconventional release has resonated well beyond the audiences she expected, generating praise from supporters of the joke while drawing angry reactions from some devoted followers of President Donald Trump.

The book, Scriptural Evidence That Trump Is Set Apart by God: Biblical Proof that Trump Will Save America, presents itself as a serious theological work. Inside, however, there is nothing to read.

The empty pages are the point.

According to Teixeria, the idea came after years of hearing evangelical figures describe Trump as God's chosen leader without, in her view, providing biblical evidence to support those claims.

'There are prophets in that [religious] world that make prophetic videos about how Trump is being called by God to change and save the nation,' Teixeria told HuffPost. 'So, because it's now been close to 10 years of [me] seeing the church idolise this man, it popped into my head. And because I could never wrap my head around what evidence they have. Like, to me, this guy is not representative of Jesus or Christianity as it's supposed to be at all.'

Satire Finds An Audience

The concept came together quickly. Teixeria designed the cover herself using Canva before uploading the title to Amazon in April. Sales exceeded her expectations and, more importantly, allowed her to clear a lingering $4,000 medical debt.

Much of the book's success appears to stem from readers immediately recognising the satire.

One Amazon reviewer wrote, 'I'm a doctoral student, and I know firsthand how intense, difficult, and, honestly, gruelling quality research and writing can be. Yet, this book centres on such rigour. The author meticulously combs through the pages of the ancient text and thoughtfully synthesises all the evidence proving that our dear leader is truly anointed for such a time as this. And to her credit, when the evidence isn't robust enough, it's clear that she refused to include it. This is true scholarship. This is sound science. This is what real faith looks like. Kudos!'

Not everyone appreciated the joke. Negative reviews soon followed, many from readers who objected to its message or believed the book mocked Christians and Trump, their supporters.

The split response reflects the increasingly intertwined relationship between conservative politics and parts of the American evangelical movement, where some pastors and self-described prophets have argued for years that Trump was divinely chosen to restore the US.

Trump's Own Remarks Echo Those Claims

Those beliefs have not been confined to church circles.

Following the assassination attempt against Trump in July 2024, the president himself publicly embraced similar language. Speaking after winning the presidential election, he told supporters, 'Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason. And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness. And now we are going to fulfil that mission together.'

For Teixeria, that narrative was one of the reasons she felt compelled to publish the blank book.

She grew up in Arizona within the evangelical church, attended a private Christian school and voted for Trump in 2016. Her views changed after questioning church leaders about some of Trump's decisions, including his cabinet appointments. By 2017, she had stopped attending church and began publicly discussing her experience of leaving evangelical culture.

Today, her social media content often explores religious deconstruction and the political pressures she says she experienced growing up.

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Faith Remains, But Perspective Has Changed

Although Teixeria no longer identifies with the evangelical movement she was raised in, she says she has not abandoned Christianity.

She has also spoken openly about living with obsessive compulsive disorder, specifically scrupulosity, a form of religious OCD that caused her to develop rituals driven by fears surrounding salvation and the rapture.

'Because if I didn't, then they might go to hell and that would be my fault,' she said, describing how she once believed she needed to pray for every stranger she encountered.

Her understanding of Jesus has also changed.

'In the evangelical church, he's always presented as this strong warrior, like a white American Jesus. And if I go back and I read the Gospels now with a different perspective, I see him just as a man who was against government and people who were thirsty for power, and I just see him as a man who cared for the sick and the hungry and the poor, regardless of political affiliation or nationality or gender or any of those things,' she said.

'I feel like I have a sweeter relationship with Jesus,' she added. 'He represented how we're supposed to be acting as Christians, which I feel like in America, we're acting like we just want all the power and to control people, when simultaneously we're voting for a man who's also cutting funding from the hungry and not protecting women and children and not protecting people in minority groups.'

For Teixeria, the blank pages were never intended to mock faith itself. They were meant to challenge a political narrative that, in her view, has become increasingly difficult to separate from religion.