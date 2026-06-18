Read more Beyoncé, Jay-Z Alleged S** Tape Explained: Viral Clip Exposed as AI Fake Using Degraded Quality Beyoncé, Jay-Z Alleged S** Tape Explained: Viral Clip Exposed as AI Fake Using Degraded Quality

A fabricated video claiming that the rapper Cardi B was critically wounded during a cartel meeting has gone viral across social media platforms. The clip, which mimics a legitimate news broadcast, alleges that the 33-year-old artist was shot during a secret gathering with a criminal organisation. Despite generating massive online attention, fact-checking confirms the narrative is false.

The hip-hop industry frequently deals with online hoaxes, and the Bodak Yellow performer is often the target of such unverified claims. Her high-profile status continually makes her a magnet for baseless digital rumours, with fabricated stories inevitably gaining rapid traction among her global audience.

Examining the Fabricated Cartel Meeting Shooting Claims

According to the Hindustan Times, the hoax originated from a heavily edited video that gained momentum on platforms like Facebook and TikTok. Designed to replicate a standard television newsreel, the clip pieces together unrelated footage to construct a deceptive narrative about the artist. Digital creators utilised aggressive editing tactics to convince viewers a tragedy had occurred.

The voiceover within the fake broadcast explicitly asserts that Cardi B was meeting with the 'largest cartel in America.' It provides fictitious details, claiming the encounter was highly 'secret,' and resulted in the musician being left 'critically wounded,' outside a luxury penthouse. The production value proved sufficient to alarm fans.

To manufacture a false sense of credibility, the video incorporates random clips of police responses from completely different emergency events. It also features a brief soundbite from an unidentified bystander stating, 'It is very, very sad, my heart is broken forever.' None of these elements possess any connection to the rapper.

Unpacking the Real Casino Footage Used in the Hoax

The deceptive video actively repurposes footage from a genuine shooting incident to validate its fake storyline. The visual assets utilised in the hoax were originally filmed outside a casino in Florida in April 2026, where Cardi B's ex-husband, the rapper Offset, was actually involved in a shooting altercation.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that Offset was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is stable, with two arrests made in connection to the incident. Two months after the original event, the police have not released further specifics about the suspects' involvement. The architects of the hoax simply lifted this pre-existing news footage of Offset's emergency response to manufacture the fabricated story about Cardi B.

By deliberately splicing these specific clips together, the perpetrators managed to exploit a real tragedy involving her ex-husband for digital engagement. Fact-checkers routinely warn the general public about this specific misinformation tactic, which remains increasingly prevalent online.

Cardi B has been announced as a performer for the BET Awards, taking place June 28th.



She is this year’s most-nominated artist. (6) pic.twitter.com/E9ZeYwS1ZH — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 17, 2026

Cardi B Shifts Focus to the Upcoming 2026 BET Awards

Moving past the online rumours, the rapper is currently preparing for a major television appearance later this year. Event organisers officially announced Cardi B as a primary performer for the upcoming 2026 BET Awards, where she leads the pack with six nominations. She will formally headline the prominent entertainment showcase on Sunday, 28 June.

The artist will share the stage with several other distinguished musicians throughout the live broadcast. The lineup features major industry figures such as Doechii, Queen Latifah, Max B, Jill Scott, and Kehlani. Additional performances will include Rick Ross, Common, Don Toliver, T.I., the War and Treaty, and French Montana.

The upcoming ceremony will be officially hosted by the comedian Druski. For Cardi B, this high-profile performance serves as a definitive counter to the recent baseless social media distractions. Her professional focus remains directed entirely toward her musical commitments rather than addressing internet fabrications.