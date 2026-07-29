President Donald Trump has become the focus of fresh online discussion after footage from Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral appeared to show him briefly closing his eyes during the memorial service at Washington National Cathedral.

The clips, widely shared across social media following Tuesday's service, prompted speculation that the 80-year-old president had fallen asleep while other speakers were delivering tributes.

The White House has denied that Trump fell asleep during the ceremony.

The footage emerged shortly after Trump delivered a eulogy honouring the late South Carolina senator, departing at several points from his prepared remarks.

Trump Delivered Personal Tribute to Graham

During his address, Trump described Graham as someone who was respected across the political spectrum.

'Virtually everyone, Republican or Democrat, liked Lindsey,' Trump said before joking that 'not everybody' had agreed with that assessment.

"No bill became law in the most exceptional republic in human history without Lindsey Graham having a say in it"



President Donald J. Trump honors the life and legacy of Lindsey Graham. ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rvFQ9QCMnz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 28, 2026

He also addressed Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, and recalled sharing the senator's mobile phone number during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump described the episode as the beginning of a friendship, saying Graham continued calling him for years afterwards.

The eulogy mixed prepared remarks with personal anecdotes about their long political relationship.

Footage Sparks Online Debate

After the service, several videos circulated online showing Trump seated while other speakers addressed the congregation.

The footage appears to show the president lowering his head and closing his eyes for brief periods.

Some social media users interpreted the clips as showing Trump falling asleep during the service, while others argued the videos did not conclusively establish that he had been asleep.

Because the footage captures only brief moments from a lengthy ceremony, it is not possible to determine definitively from the videos alone whether Trump was asleep.

The White House rejected suggestions that the president had dozed off, although it did not provide additional details regarding the viral clips.

Graham's Funeral Drew Political Leaders

Graham, who died on 11 July aged 71, was honoured at a funeral attended by senior US political figures and international dignitaries.

According to reports, the service was expected to include Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reflecting Graham's longstanding involvement in foreign policy and national security issues.

The District of Columbia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Graham died from aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Before the cathedral service, Graham lay in honour at the US Capitol, with additional memorial events scheduled in his home state of South Carolina.

Graham Was One of Trump's Closest Senate Allies

Throughout Trump's political career, Graham became one of the president's closest allies in the Senate, particularly on foreign policy and judicial appointments.

That relationship gave Trump's eulogy particular significance, as the president reflected on both their political partnership and personal friendship.

Read more Lindsey Graham Funeral Video Goes Viral as TikTok Comments Spark Fierce Online Debate Lindsey Graham Funeral Video Goes Viral as TikTok Comments Spark Fierce Online Debate

The viral footage circulating after the service has since generated widespread discussion online, but the videos have also produced differing interpretations.

While some viewers believe they show the president briefly falling asleep, others argue they merely capture a moment in which he lowered his head or closed his eyes during a lengthy memorial service.

Without confirmation from Trump or those accompanying him, the footage alone does not establish whether he was asleep.

For now, the videos remain the subject of online debate rather than definitive evidence that the president fell asleep during Senator Graham's funeral.