President Donald Trump faced online mockery on Tuesday after he dodged questions on Fox News regarding exactly who he was negotiating with in Iran. The president also used the appearance to boast about his tariff policy, prompting severe critics across social media platforms to declare it was his 'Dementia Talking Again'.

To recall, the foreign ministry of Iran has pushed back on the claims Trump has made about the discussions. During an interview on Tuesday, Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade pressed the politician during a phone interview for specifics. Kilmeade told him they were hearing that he was talking right now with leaders in Iran.

Donald Trump Dodges Fox News Interview Questions

The presenter then pointed out that Iran had come out publicly and said they were not talking to the United States. Before the anchor could even finish his thought, Trump interrupted the broadcast. He told the conservative outlet anchor that they just came out and said they were talking a little while ago.

Following this assertion, the morning show host immediately pressed for a name. Kilmeade asked if the president could tell him who exactly he was talking to. Trump did not give a direct answer to the inquiry, and the internet noticed.

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'Dementia Talking Again' Backlash Follows The Interview

The conversation then shifted into talk about the late Senator Lindsey Graham, international tariffs and the economy. Social media users wasted no time responding to the segment. Dean Baker, a senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, posted his reaction on X. Baker wrote, 'Trump's dementia talking again. The old jerk has quite an imagination.'

Other journalists joined the online conversation with their own remarks about the missing diplomatic contacts. S.V. Dáte, the White House correspondent for HuffPost, used all capital letters on X to joke about the matter.

Dáte wrote, 'THE IRANIAN LEADER I'M TALKING TO LIVES IN CANADA YOU WOULDN'T KNOW HIM.'

Economists Slam Trump Tariffs After Fox News

The political figure also used this broadcast time to boast about his trade policies and his supposed record on global conflicts, stuff that caught immediate attention. The popular X account Republicans Against Trump, which currently has more than one million followers, highlighted these new economic claims.

The online account directly quoted the president on his foreign policy statistics. They quoted Trump saying, 'I stopped 8 wars, I would say 5 of them because of tariffs.' This specific statement drew immediate pushback from financial professionals who were watching the televised segment.

Trump's dementia talking again. The old jerk has quite an imagination. https://t.co/8eBRpSgbrG — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) July 28, 2026

Critics React To Trump Fox News Interview

Meidas Touch editor in chief Ron Filipkowski took to X to criticise the president over his aggressive trade strategy. Filipkowski wrote that this approach is exactly the reason why they are hurting the economy, pointing specifically to the reciprocal tariffs on US companies.

The volume of unchecked statements during the broadcast left observers openly frustrated. Conservative anti Trump attorney George Conway took his deep frustrations to Bluesky to question the viewers of the network. Conway asked, 'This is a test for Fox News viewers, after all these lies, are you still willing to believe him?'