Christian Eriksen's health took another alarming turn in Odense on Sunday, when the Denmark midfielder collapsed clutching his chest during a friendly against Ukraine, but a fresh medical update on Monday said he is 'doing well' and expected to leave hospital soon, according to the Danish Football Association and team doctor Morten Boesen.

Eriksen's name has been bound up with football and frailty ever since Euro 2020, when he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening match and had to be resuscitated on the pitch.

In the aftermath of that near-fatal collapse, he was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, a device designed to detect and correct dangerous heart rhythms. It is that defibrillator, Denmark's doctor now suggests, that may have spared him from a far worse outcome this time.

Health Update Eases Immediate Fears

The Danish Football Association said Eriksen, 34, was admitted to Odense University Hospital after he suddenly went down holding his chest in the 65th minute of Sunday's friendly against Ukraine. Unlike in 2021, he remained conscious and was able to walk off the field unaided after treatment from medical staff.

In a statement on Monday morning, Denmark team physician Morten Boesen offered the most reassuring Christian Eriksen health update so far. 'I spoke with Christian this morning, and he is doing well,' Boesen said. 'He is with his family and is in good spirits. The expectation is that he will be discharged soon and can return home.'

Boesen added that the Danish federation was 'taking good care of the players and staff' and remained in regular contact with them following the match, which had visibly unsettled Eriksen's team-mates.

The doctor later explained that Eriksen's implanted defibrillator had intervened during the incident and 'responded as it should' when it detected a problem. He did not disclose further medical details and there has been no formal word on how, or if, this will affect Eriksen's club or international career.

Eriksen Collapse Reignites Cardiac Safety Concerns in Football

The news came after years in which Eriksen's return to elite football had been held up as a rare good-news story in a sport increasingly familiar with cardiac emergencies.

In 2021, he collapsed during Denmark's game against Finland at the European Championship and received prolonged on-pitch treatment that, by his own later account, brought him back from the brink. He said he had been told he was 'gone from this world for five minutes.'

Following surgery and the fitting of the cardioverter defibrillator, Eriksen fought his way back to fitness and signed for Brentford, returning to professional football 259 days after his cardiac arrest. A move to Manchester United followed in 2022, and earlier this year he joined German side Wolfsburg on a contract running through the 2026–27 season.

Sunday's friendly against Ukraine, a low-key fixture between two sides who have not qualified for the next World Cup, should have been routine. Instead, his collapse reawakened memories of Copenhagen in 2021 and raised uncomfortable questions about how far medical science can stretch the boundaries of what is safe for an athlete with his history.

There is, inevitably, a degree of unease in the way football processes these recurring images. Supporters in Odense watched in near silence as physios rushed to Eriksen once more, only exhaling when it became clear he was conscious and later able to walk away. The sense of déjà vu was palpable on the faces of Denmark's players.

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Official voices have been careful not to leap ahead of the facts. There is no suggestion from the Danish camp that Eriksen's device malfunctioned. Instead, Boesen's emphasis that it worked as intended points to a more awkward reality for the sport: sometimes the best possible outcome still involves a player collapsing on live television.

Detailed results from the tests in Odense have not been made public, and there has been no formal comment from Wolfsburg or his club doctors about when he might next play.

The wider debate about cardiac screening in football, and about what level of risk is acceptable once a player has already suffered a cardiac arrest, will continue to move in the background.