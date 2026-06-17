The Social Security Administration's chief actuary estimates that President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) will increase Social Security's costs by $168.6 billion over the next decade, adding further pressure to a programme already facing long-term financial challenges.

The law is also expected to bring forward the projected depletion date of Social Security's combined trust funds, reducing the time available for Congress to address the programme's funding gap.

The change comes from provisions that reduce federal taxes paid by some older Americans receiving Social Security benefits. While the measure provides immediate tax relief for many retirees, it also reduces revenue that would otherwise flow back into the trust funds.

The $168 Billion Impact

According to the Social Security Administration's chief actuary, the OBBBA will add $168.6 billion to Social Security's costs between 2025 and 2034. The actuary's office also projects that the depletion date for the combined trust funds will move from the third quarter of 2034 to the first quarter of 2034.

The shift does not mean Social Security will immediately stop paying benefits. The programme would continue collecting payroll taxes, but without additional action from lawmakers, it would no longer have enough income to cover the full amount of scheduled benefits once reserves are exhausted.

The latest trustees report estimates that the retirement trust fund alone could be depleted by late 2032. If Congress does not approve changes before then, beneficiaries could face an automatic reduction of about 22 percent.

The OBBBA is not the sole cause of Social Security's financial challenges. The programme has faced growing pressure for years because of demographic changes, longer life expectancy and rising costs. However, the law adds to those pressures by reducing projected revenue and moving key deadlines closer.

Tax Relief For Seniors

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The provision follows Trump's campaign promise to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits. While the law does not completely remove those taxes, it introduces a temporary $6,000 (£4,475.43) senior deduction intended to reduce the tax burden for many older Americans.

The deduction applies from 2025 through 2028 and phases out for individuals with modified adjusted gross income above $75,000 (£55,942.87) and couples filing jointly above $150,000 (£111,885.75).

Because of those limits, the largest benefits are expected to go to middle-income retirees rather than wealthier seniors. The measure provides targeted tax relief but leaves broader questions about Social Security's long-term financing unresolved.

For many retirees, the immediate effect will be a lower tax bill. The larger impact, however, concerns the programme's future financial position and the pressure placed on policymakers to respond.

Most Social Security recipients now keep more of their benefits thanks to the new senior tax deduction, making a real difference during retirement. 🏠💵 While President Trump’s bill changed the tax landscape, taxes on benefits didn’t disappear. See what this means for you.… — FinanceBuzz.com (@financebuzz) June 16, 2026

Political Balancing Act

The law creates a difficult political balance for the Trump administration.

Supporters can point to a tax reduction that delivers direct savings to some older Americans, particularly a group that has historically relied heavily on Social Security income. Critics argue that reducing revenue entering the system could make future reforms more difficult.

The debate centres on timing. The tax break provides immediate financial relief, but Social Security's trustees and actuaries have repeatedly warned that the programme faces a widening gap between incoming revenue and scheduled benefits.

Even a relatively small reduction in projected funding can have consequences when the system is already approaching a major financial deadline.

Pressure On Congress

The OBBBA changes the timeline for policymakers rather than creating Social Security's underlying problems.

Future decisions will likely involve discussions over revenue, benefits, eligibility rules and other reforms needed to maintain the programme's long-term stability.

For current retirees, the deduction provides short-term relief while it remains in effect through 2028. For lawmakers, however, the measure adds another consideration to an already difficult debate over Social Security's finances.

The result is a policy trade-off: immediate tax relief for some seniors today, while increasing pressure to address the programme's long-term funding challenges before projected reserves are exhausted.