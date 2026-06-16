For decades, UFO sightings have sat somewhere between conspiracy theories, military secrets and scientific curiosity. Now, the White House is taking a significant step that could move the conversation into a new era.

A newly formed science council, led by renowned astrophysicist Avi Loeb, has been tasked with studying unexplained aerial phenomena, commonly known as UFOs or UAPs. The announcement arrived on the same day the Pentagon released another batch of declassified files, including reports of strange orb encounters that investigators still cannot fully explain.

Why The White House Created A New Science Council

The new UAP Science Advisory Council was reportedly requested by the White House alongside several major government agencies, including the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI and other intelligence bodies.

Rather than revisiting decades-old cases that lack reliable evidence, the council's mission is focused on gathering better data and applying modern scientific methods to current reports. According to details released about the initiative, the team includes specialists capable of examining physical materials, analysing raw sensor data using artificial intelligence and studying witness accounts to better understand how unusual sightings are perceived and reported.

Loeb will chair a group of roughly a dozen experts from different scientific backgrounds. The aim is to combine technology, data analysis and human observation into a single investigative framework.

Supporters of the move argue that previous investigations often relied heavily on eyewitness testimony, which can be difficult to verify. By placing scientists at the centre of the process, officials hope future investigations can produce stronger evidence and more reliable conclusions.

The Orb Sighting

One of the most discussed files in the latest Pentagon release involves an incident that took place near a sensitive national security location in the western United States in October 2023.

According to the document, six federal agents reported seeing an orange orb appear briefly before releasing several smaller red orbs. Witnesses claimed the objects behaved in unusual ways before disappearing. In one account, a red orb reportedly remained stationary above a ridgeline for several hours.

Loeb later referenced the case during a media appearance, noting that investigators reviewed available evidence but could not account for every reported observation. Flight logs and radar data reportedly explained around 60 per cent of the activity through conventional explanations such as military flares. However, approximately 40 per cent remained categorised as unidentified and continues to be examined.

The newly released files also include older incidents from around the world, including a 2008 sighting above Harare Airport in Zimbabwe that was reportedly tracked by both radar systems and visual observers.

For scientists involved in the new council, these unresolved cases represent an opportunity to apply rigorous analysis rather than speculation.

Scientists Turn Their Attention To Sky And Sea

The council's membership includes former US Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, an oceanographer and former acting head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

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His involvement has attracted attention because of his long-standing interest in what researchers call 'transmedium' objects. These are reported phenomena that appear capable of moving between air and water.

Gallaudet's appointment suggests the council's investigations will not focus solely on the skies. Oceans may become an equally important area of study, particularly since vast portions of the world's waters remain poorly understood and difficult to monitor.

Officials believe a broader approach could help uncover whether some unexplained sightings are linked to foreign technologies, natural phenomena or something entirely different.

Loeb has repeatedly argued that the best way forward is to focus on measurable evidence rather than sensational claims. The council's work will centre on collecting higher-quality data using modern instruments and advanced analytical tools.

Pressure Grows For Government Transparency

The launch of the science council comes amid growing political pressure to increase transparency surrounding government records linked to unexplained aerial phenomena.

Lawmakers continue pushing for the UAP Disclosure Act, proposed legislation designed to create a formal process for reviewing and releasing government files. Supporters argue that relying on individual administrations to decide which documents become public creates uncertainty and inconsistency.

Several former officials have claimed additional evidence may still exist within government archives. Some have expressed optimism that future releases could provide more detailed information than what has been made public so far.