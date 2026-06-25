Lawmakers, former government officials, and UFO transparency advocates are set to gather in Washington on Thursday for a high-profile Disclosure Forum focused on claims that the Pentagon has shielded information about unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs, from congressional scrutiny.

The event comes over rising interest in allegations that government-linked programmes have recovered UFO technology and even 'nonhuman biological specimens.'

The latest push follows years of congressional pressure triggered by whistleblower David Grusch, who alleged that the US government has operated secret programmes dedicated to retrieving and reverse-engineering unidentified craft.

Grusch also claimed authorities possess biological material linked to those recoveries.

Nonhuman Biological Specimens Claim Returns

The phrase 'nonhuman biological specimens' has become one of the most controversial elements of the modern UFO debate. Thursday's forum is expected to revisit the issue alongside questions about government transparency, national security, and public accountability.

Speakers include Christopher Mellon, a former defence official who served under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, retired Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, and Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb.

Each has become a prominent voice in the campaign for greater disclosure surrounding UAP incidents.

Several members of Congress are also expected to take part, reflecting the unusually bipartisan nature of the issue. Republican Representatives Anna Paulina Luna, Eric Burlison, and Tim Burchett are expected to attend alongside Democratic Representative Suhas Subramanyam. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Mike Rounds, who have both backed efforts to improve UAP reporting and oversight, are also listed among the participants.

Few issues in Washington currently attract support from lawmakers across such a wide ideological spectrum. UFO disclosure has emerged as one of them.

Pentagon Contractor Loophole

Behind much of the frustration driving the forum is a growing belief among disclosure advocates that information may be hidden not only through classification but through private-sector arrangements.

Lawmakers pushing for answers have accused the Pentagon of compartmentalising information and relying on contractors in ways that limit congressional visibility. Critics argue that sensitive programmes can become effectively insulated from oversight when managed through complex contractor networks rather than traditional government channels.

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That concern has become known among some transparency advocates as the contractor loophole. While no evidence presented in the source material confirms such a system exists, the allegation is expected to be a major focus of Thursday's discussions.

Supporters of greater disclosure contend that Congress cannot properly evaluate UAP claims if information is fragmented across agencies and private entities. Sceptics counter that extraordinary claims still require extraordinary evidence and note that no verifiable proof of extraterrestrial technology has been produced publicly.

The debate remains stuck between those competing positions.

Trump's PURSUE Programme

Government agencies have attempted to address public interest by releasing declassified UAP files and videos in recent years. The Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE) is a Trump administration initiative is one of them.

The aim was to declassify and publicly release government records related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), the official term for UFOs. The programme is being overseen by the US Department of War, with support from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and is designed to gather records from dozens of federal agencies and release them in stages.

In practical terms, PURSUE functions as a public archive where the government posts previously classified documents, photographs, videos, intelligence reports, and historical files connected to unresolved UAP incidents. According to the programme's official description, the goal is to identify, review, declassify, and release records that have remained hidden for decades.

The initiative emerged after President Donald Trump directed agencies to increase transparency regarding UFO-related information. The first batch of files was released on 8 May 2026, followed by additional releases later in May and June. Hundreds of records dating back to the 1940s have already been published, including military reports, FBI documents, NASA materials, and UAP videos.

Forum Wants to Address Gaps in UFO Files

However, PURSUE remains controversial. While disclosure advocates view it as the most significant government UFO release effort to date, critics argue that many files were already publicly available in some form and that key details, including metadata and investigative context, remain heavily redacted.

Researchers have complained that the lack of timestamps, coordinates, and sensor information makes rigorous scientific analysis difficult.

Thursday's forum is unlikely to resolve those disputes. What it may do is increase pressure on lawmakers and defence officials to explain why, despite years of hearings, investigations and document releases, some of the most consequential allegations in the UFO debate remain unanswered.

As with previous disclosure efforts, many of the headline-grabbing claims discussed at the forum remain allegations rather than established facts. Until independent evidence emerges, both supporters and critics of UFO disclosure are likely to leave with the same question they arrived with: what, if anything, is still being kept hidden?