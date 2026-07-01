Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb, a figure long synonymous with controversial extraterrestrial theories, has been appointed by the White House to spearhead a new scientific council tasked with investigating Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). This landmark move marks a significant evolution in how the government approaches the study of unexplained aerial objects, placing a focus on the mysterious 'orbs' frequently sighted by military personnel.

The appointment, part of a broader push by the Trump administration for transparency on unexplained aerial phenomena, positions Loeb at the centre of a government-backed effort to evaluate national security risks. His newly formed UAP Science Advisory Council will report to the UAP Governance Board, an entity overseen by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Loeb has spent much of the past decade pushing theories that challenge mainstream astronomy, most notably his 2017 claim that an interstellar object passing through the solar system could have been alien technology rather than a natural formation. The idea drew global attention and sharp criticism from fellow scientists, setting the tone for a career that has consistently blurred the line between academic research and public spectacle.

Loeb's UFO Job Puts Orbs at Centre of US Security Debate

The new role places Loeb at the centre of a White House-backed effort to examine potential national security risks linked to UAP, a term now preferred over UFOs. His team will report to a newly formed UAP Governance Board, overseen by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, following President Donald Trump's order to increase transparency regarding government-held data on unexplained aerial sightings.

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Loeb framed the assignment less as a hunt for aliens and more as an evidence-driven inquiry, at least on paper. 'It's like a detective story,' he said, adding that the work remains enjoyable 'as long as you don't pay too much attention to the critics.'

He insists the investigation will begin with the assumption that these objects are human-made, a point that appears designed to reassure sceptics, though not all are convinced.

Shortly after its first meeting last month, the group requested more than 50 videos, images and documents from the Pentagon tied to known UAP incidents. Some of those incidents, already partially declassified, show small spherical objects moving at unusual speeds or trajectories, footage that has circulated widely online and fuelled intense speculation.

Clips of so-called 'orb' sightings have racked up millions of views across platforms like X and TikTok, where users alternate between fascination and outright dismissal. One widely shared post described the appointment as 'either historic or completely mad,' a sentiment that captures the mood around Loeb's new role.

Alien Theorist and Critics Clash Over Scientific Credibility

Loeb's appointment has reignited long-standing tensions within the scientific community, where his methods and conclusions remain deeply divisive. Steve Desch, an astrophysicist at Arizona State University, has previously challenged Loeb's work and did not hold back when asked about the White House decision.

'I don't know what's going to come of this, but we're not going to get any closer to answering these questions with him in charge,' Desch said, arguing that Loeb relies on flawed assumptions while bypassing traditional peer review.

Others have raised concerns about the composition of Loeb's team, which includes not only scientists but also UFO activists and figures such as retired rear admiral Timothy Gallaudet, who has publicly suggested that some UAP may be controlled by 'nonhuman intelligence.' Also involved is entrepreneur Ben Lamm, known for efforts to revive extinct species, an inclusion that has prompted raised eyebrows in more conventional research circles.

Sean Kirkpatrick, a former head of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, went further, stating that Loeb is 'not viewed favourably' within parts of the scientific community and questioning his lack of national security experience. The White House has not responded publicly to these criticisms.

Loeb appears largely unmoved. He has repeatedly argued that his detractors lack imagination, a familiar refrain that plays well outside academia but lands differently within it. 'Let's keep our eyes on the orbs,' he said, brushing aside what he sees as distractions from social media and professional critics alike.

Still, even he stops short of endorsing the more extreme claims circulating online. 'My impression is the government is baffled,' Loeb said, rejecting suggestions of a coordinated cover-up while acknowledging that some UAP remain unexplained.

The broader effort sits against a shifting political backdrop. A bipartisan group in Congress has pushed for greater disclosure, with some lawmakers amplifying claims that evidence of alien encounters is being withheld. Meanwhile, a Pentagon office tasked with investigating UAP has stated it has found no evidence of extraterrestrial life.

That tension, between institutional caution and public curiosity, is where Loeb now operates. His past work, including the recovery of metallic spherules from the Pacific Ocean that he suggested could be of interstellar origin, continues to divide opinion. Critics called the material more likely to be industrial byproducts or natural debris.

What happens next will depend heavily on the data Loeb's team can access and, crucially, on how it is interpreted. He has promised public briefings and a dedicated website to share findings, an unusual level of openness for a field long shaped by secrecy and speculation.

As the debate rages between institutional caution and public curiosity, the UAP Science Advisory Council now stands at a crucial crossroads. Whether Loeb can bridge the gap between speculative theory and empirical reality, and successfully navigate the pressure of a national security mandate, remains the defining question of his career.