Legal protections for whistleblowers are essential if the public is ever to learn the truth about UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena or UAP, according to space policy expert Mike Gold.

Speaking to NewsNation's Hena Doba, Gold, a member of the Disclosure Forum Advisory Board, argued that the United States has already moved beyond the point of debating whether disclosure is happening.

'We are now in the age of disclosure,' Gold said, pointing to growing testimony from lawmakers, national security officials, scientists and investors who have spoken publicly about UAP.

Gold noted that recent developments have transformed the discussion. He said the volume of evidence and testimony now available has pushed the issue into the mainstream after decades of secrecy and speculation.

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Gold also stressed that progress has only been possible because individuals have been willing to share their experiences despite significant personal risks. Without those voices, he said, the public would still know very little about the subject.

The UFO and UAP expert backed calls by Representative Anna Paulina Luna for stronger legal safeguards for anyone willing to come forward with information relating to UAP investigations.

Lawmakers Face Threats Over Transparency Campaign

Gold claimed that many potential witnesses remain reluctant to speak because they fear retaliation. He also said those already advocating greater transparency have faced intimidation.

'Too many people have suffered from threats,' Gold said, referring to Representatives Eric Burlison and Anna Paulina Luna.

He argued that the situation had become so serious that lawmakers had felt compelled to publicly address concerns for their own safety.

Representative Eric Burlison previously revealed that he had been warned against contacting certain individuals connected to UAP investigations. According to the Missouri Republican, he was told that some people 'would have no problem' killing someone pursuing the issue.

In March, Burlison also wrote, 'I am not suicidal', in a post on X. The comment came amid online speculation surrounding two missing scientists linked by conspiracy theories to aerospace programmes.

Gold described Burlison, Luna and Representative Tim Burchett as leading advocates for greater government transparency on UAP matters. He praised their willingness to continue pressing for public disclosure despite the alleged risks.

The renewed focus on whistleblower protections comes as lawmakers continue seeking greater access to classified information surrounding unexplained aerial sightings and government investigations.

🚨 The White House is reportedly granting immunity to whistleblowers who can pinpoint exact locations of alien craft and biologics.



If it happens, the dam is about to break. This is the ultimate game-changer for UAP disclosure. pic.twitter.com/yR1F84G1ys — UAP Reporting Center (@UAPReportingCnt) June 26, 2026

Fresh Momentum Behind UAP Debate

Public interest in UAP has increased significantly in recent years following congressional hearings, military footage and testimony from former officials. While many questions remain unanswered, pressure continues to build for further transparency from US authorities.

Several members of Congress have called for additional investigations and stronger oversight of programmes examining unexplained aerial incidents. Supporters argue that credible witnesses must be able to provide evidence without fearing professional or personal consequences.

The wider debate remains highly polarised. Sceptics continue to question extraordinary claims, while advocates insist that further disclosure is necessary to establish the facts.

Elsewhere, interest in UFOs and UAPs continues to grow globally. Researchers, lawmakers and independent organisations are closely monitoring new sightings, declassified reports and official investigations. Further congressional discussions and potential whistleblower testimony are expected in the coming months as pressure for transparency continues to mount.

For now, Gold believes one issue is beyond dispute. Without stronger protections for those willing to speak out, efforts to uncover the truth behind unidentified aerial phenomena could face significant obstacles.