A viral TikTok series posted by political content creator Aaron Parnas has drawn widespread attention after he documented just how straightforward it was to enter the Washington Hilton on the night of the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner, hours before a gunman breached the venue's security checkpoint.

Parnas, who has over 5.2 million followers on TikTok and a top-ranked Substack newsletter with more than 615,000 subscribers, walked viewers through the hotel's entry points in a pair of videos posted on 26 April. In them, he described a security setup that, outside the ballroom itself, he said amounted to little more than a glance at a screenshot on a phone.

'Anyone Relatively Could Have Done It'

In his first video, filmed outside the Washington Hilton, Parnas retraced the entry route he had taken the previous evening. He said the first barricade, located roughly half a block from the hotel, had only about two security personnel checking whether visitors had a guest pass, a dinner invitation, or an invitation to one of the pre-dinner events hosted inside.

'At this checkpoint, when you walk in, there was no metal detector, there were no wands up,' Parnas said in the video. He added that staff 'weren't even checking names' and that a screenshot or printout of some kind of ticket was all that was required to pass through.

He then described walking further into the hotel toward the escalators leading down to the event spaces, where Cabinet secretaries and senior officials were gathered for pre-dinner receptions. According to Parnas, that area also had no metal detectors or physical screening. 'It wasn't until you actually entered the ballroom for the dinner that you were wandered down, checked, searched,' he said, noting that this was likely why the suspect never made it into the ballroom itself.

'Anyone relatively could have done it,' Parnas said of gaining access to the building.

Elevators Reportedly Required No Key Card

In a second video, Parnas reported a detail flagged to him by a hotel guest who had been staying at the Hilton during the dinner. According to that source, the elevator key card system was effectively disabled throughout the evening and in the hours leading up to the event.

'You didn't need a key card,' Parnas said, relaying what he had been told. 'It was essentially the elevators were disabled. You can still go up and down, but anyone could walk in from the outside... click any button, go to any floor without ever having a key card.'

Parnas noted that the guest described this as 'very unusual' and 'not the norm,' particularly given that a sitting US president was in attendance. Parnas also said he tested the elevators himself the following day and found the key card system had been restored.

Who Is Aaron Parnas?

Parnas is a Washington DC-based content creator and former securities litigation attorney. He has over 5.2 million followers on TikTok and his Substack newsletter, 'The Parnas Perspective', is the top-ranked news newsletter on the platform. He is also a member of the Forbes 30 Under 30 class of 2026 in the media category.

He has been described as a '20-something Walter Cronkite' for Gen-Z and Gen Alpha audiences, praised for his concise, to-the-point news delivery. CNN anchor Jim Acosta has called him the 'Defender of Gen Z.' His rapid-fire reporting style and willingness to film from wherever a story breaks have made him one of the most-followed independent political voices in the United States.

Security Concerns Raised Beyond Parnas

Parnas was not alone in raising concerns about the hotel's security arrangements. Mediaite Editor in Chief Joe DePaolo, who was inside the Washington Hilton prior to the dinner, wrote that getting past security was 'comically easy,' requiring only 'some sort of evidence that you had business inside the Hilton' — in his case, a photo of an invitation that he said could have been assembled in ten minutes using Photoshop.

The shooting occurred near the main magnetometer area for the event, sparking chaos inside the hotel ballroom, which was packed with thousands of journalists as well as President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet. Law enforcement confirmed the suspect, identified as Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, was taken into custody and is believed to have acted alone.

The security failures documented by Parnas and others have reignited debate over the suitability of the Washington Hilton as a venue for an event of this scale and profile. The hotel has hosted the annual dinner for decades, and the chaotic scene raised questions about the security apparatus at the hotel. With a sitting president and senior cabinet officials present each year, the gaps Parnas described are likely to prompt a significant review of how the event is secured going forward.