James Handy was stabbed to death at his home in Tarzana, Los Angeles, on Wednesday 3 June 2026, according to police, and the actor known for Jumanji and Top Gun: Maverick was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Los Angeles police say the suspect is Michael Gledhill, 44, the son of Handy's girlfriend, who was arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly telling officers, 'I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.'

How James Handy Died, According To Police

In a detailed statement, the LAPD set out what they say happened on the quiet residential street that morning.

'Upon their arrival, officers discovered 81-year-old James Handy in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest,' the department said. 'The victim was transported to [a] local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased.'

Shortly afterwards, officers say, a man approached them near the home and identified himself as the suspect they were looking for. According to the LAPD, that man was Gledhill, who 'resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim's girlfriend.'

Gledhill has been arrested on suspicion of one count of murder and booked into Van Nuys Jail, with bail set at $2 million (£1.49 million).

Detectives have described the killing as an 'isolated incident' and say there is no indication of any wider threat to the public. They have not said what they believe might have prompted the attack, and the motive remains unknown.

A representative for Handy confirmed his identity as the victim, saying: 'With great sadness I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy.'

As of this writing, authorities have not released further details about the lead-up to the stabbing.

James Handy's Long Career On Screen

The death of James Handy brings a sudden end to a working life that stretched across six decades in film and television.

Born in New York, Handy secured his first screen credit in the 1977 film Taps and gradually built a reputation as one of those actors whose face audiences recognised, even if his name was not emblazoned on posters.

He was rarely the leading man, but he became a go-to supporting player, the sort of performer producers trusted to ground a scene.

On film, he turned up in the 1995 family hit Jumanji as an exterminator, alongside Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt and Kirsten Dunst.

In Arachnophobia he played Milton Briggs. His other credits included The Verdict, Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Rocketeer, K-9 and Logan, where he appeared as the doctor treating Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in the 2017 superhero drama.

More recently, he reached a new generation of cinemagoers in Top Gun: Maverick, the 2022 sequel to the 1980s classic starring Tom Cruise. Handy played Jimmy, a bartender working with the character played by Jennifer Connelly, who serves as Cruise's on-screen love interest.

Television may have shown the breadth of his talent most clearly. Handy appeared in crime dramas including Law & Order, NYPD Blue, CSI: NY, NCIS, Criminal Minds, Cold Case and Without a Trace, as well as political series such as The West Wing and cult favourites like The X-Files.

On Alias he played Arthur Devlin across eight episodes, and he also notched up parts in ER, Melrose Place, Castle, The Young and the Restless, 9-1-1 and Mulaney, among many others.

Tributes from within the industry underline how widely he was respected. Entertainment writer Jay Bobbin said he was 'heartbroken' to learn of the passing of a 'superb character actor.'

Heartbroken to learn about the passing of superb character actor #JamesHandy, unforgettable as a dissatisfied client who confronts his lawyer (Paul Newman) in "The Verdict." Also memorable opposite Tom Cruise, briefly, at the end of "Top Gun: Maverick." May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Vo0WXRWS9X — Jay Bobbin (@JayBobbin1) June 5, 2026

Author and producer Don Winslow, who cast Handy in a recurring role on the 2001 procedural UC: Undercover, described him as a 'terrific actor', adding: 'His performances were always special.'

The sheer volume of Handy's work, with close to 150 acting credits listed on IMDb, speaks to a career built less on star power than on quiet reliability.

A Quiet Neighbourhood, A Violent End For James Handy

Tarzana, a largely suburban pocket of the San Fernando Valley, is not typically associated with the kind of violence that ended James Handy's life, and police have been at pains to reassure residents that what happened on Erwin Street was confined to one address.

'Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public,' the LAPD said in its statement.

CCTV shows suspect moments after James Handy murder as police reveal chilling 911 call https://t.co/6veQqrZYT2 pic.twitter.com/6YNNMmct7a — LADbible (@ladbible) June 5, 2026

Local media have aired surveillance footage that appears to show a man walking calmly away from the area after the attack, though investigators have not publicly commented on the video or set out a timeline beyond their initial account.

Read more James Handy Death: Was a Domestic Dispute the Motive Behind Fatal Stabbing in LA Attack? James Handy Death: Was a Domestic Dispute the Motive Behind Fatal Stabbing in LA Attack?

They have also not disclosed whether officers had been called to the property before, or whether there were any known tensions inside the household where Handy, his girlfriend and Gledhill were living.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's West Valley division were called to the 19200 block of Erwin Street at around 9.30am on 3 June, after a 911 caller reported 'unknown trouble' and delivered a chilling message: 'I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.'

When police arrived, they found Handy lying unconscious in the front yard with multiple stab wounds to his chest. He was taken by paramedics to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.