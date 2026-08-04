Former X Factor star Gabrielle Carrington has returned to the headlines after appearing at the Old Bailey to deny murdering influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska following an alleged collision outside a Soho nightclub in April.

The 29-year-old singer, who first found fame as part of girl group Miss Dynamix on The X Factor in 2013, pleaded not guilty to murder and grievous bodily harm with intent during a hearing on Monday. She also faces a charge of driving with excess alcohol, on which she has yet to enter a plea. Her trial is scheduled to begin in January 2027.

The incident has attracted significant public attention, not only because of Carrington's celebrity background but also due to the prominence of the victim within the influencer community. As the case continues through the courts, here's a closer look at Carrington's career, background and public life.

Read more Former X Factor Star Gabrielle Carrington Denies Murdering Influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska in Fatal Soho Car Incident Former X Factor Star Gabrielle Carrington Denies Murdering Influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska in Fatal Soho Car Incident

How Old Is Gabrielle Carrington?

Gabrielle Carrington is a 29-year-old singer, actress and influencer from Manchester who first rose to fame as a member of girl group Miss Dynamix on The X Factor in 2013.

Although the group became one of the competition's breakout acts, it withdrew from the live shows after fellow member SeSe Foster became pregnant.

After leaving the ITV talent show, she launched a solo music career under the stage name RIELLE UK, appeared in the 2019 film Blue Story and built a social media following of more than 365,000 on Instagram through music, fashion and lifestyle content.

Carrington has returned to the spotlight after denying murder and grievous bodily harm charges linked to the death of influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska outside a Soho nightclub.

How Did Gabrielle Carrington Become Famous?

Although The X Factor launched her into the public eye, Carrington continued to pursue a career in entertainment after leaving the show.

She released music under the stage name RIELLE UK, performing as a solo artist while developing her own musical identity. Alongside music, she expanded into acting, appearing in the 2019 British crime drama Blue Story.

Carrington also built a strong presence on social media, where she shares music updates, fashion content and lifestyle posts with hundreds of thousands of followers. Over the years, she established herself as both a performer and digital creator, regularly attending entertainment events and collaborating with brands.

Why Is Gabrielle Carrington in the News?

Carrington returned to the headlines this week after appearing before the Old Bailey via videolink from HMP Bronzefield.

Prosecutors allege she drove onto the pavement outside the Inca nightclub in Soho during the early hours of 19 April, fatally injuring influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska, who was widely known on social media as Klaudiaglam, and seriously injuring security guard Anoush Chyche.

Carrington has pleaded not guilty to murder and to causing grievous bodily harm with intent. She has not yet entered a plea to the charge of driving with excess alcohol.

The case is due to return to court later this year before a trial begins at the Old Bailey in January 2027. Until then, the former X Factor contestant remains at the centre of one of the UK's highest-profile criminal cases involving a television personality.