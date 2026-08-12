Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and model Georgina Rodriguez finally say 'I do' after 10 years together. They have five children between them. On Instagram, the newly married couple shared a photo of their hands and wedding rings with a simple caption: 'C🖤G.'

The rings were simple gold bands, but in the background was Rodriguez's huge engagement ring, which experts estimate to have a total weight of 37 carats. While the couple only shared a photo of their hands, English broadcaster Piers Morgan shared an image of the couple in their wedding garb on his Instagram with 2.6 million followers.

Intimate Ceremony

'Congrats to my friends @cristiano @georginagio on their marriage,' Morgan wrote on Instagram. 'The ceremony in Portugal today was a "private and intimate moment" attended by their five children. They're a great couple, and I wish them both a long and happy marriage together. Parabéns!'

Fans had no idea the people were getting married on Tuesday, 11 August, and many were shocked when football superstar Ronaldo shared the photo of the wedding bands. Their five children were around to witness the memorable event: Cristiano Jr, 16, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 9, and biological children Alana Martina, 8, and Bella Esmeralda, 4.

The couple got engaged exactly a year before they got married. Rodriguez shared a photo of her massive ring on Instagram with the caption: 'Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.'

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How They Met

Rodriguez was a sales assistant at a Gucci store in 2016 when Ronaldo walked in to make a purchase. Ronaldo was then playing for Real Madrid in La Liga. The couple called their meeting 'love at first sight.' But Rodriguez described it more deeply, saying she felt an immediate 'sense of peace and inexplicable energy' when they were together.

The model also said that it felt like she and Ronaldo 'knew each other forever' when they started dating. The couple made their first public appearance together at the Best FIFA Football Awards a year after they met. They are currently living in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo has a contract to play for Al-Nassr until 2027.

What's Next for the Couple?

The private ceremony was held in Cascais, a coastal town in western Portugal, according to a statement from the Brunswick Group, which represents Ronaldo. He remains the most followed individual on Instagram with 678 million followers. Rodriguez also has a sizeable following with 77.7 million followers.

Whether Rodriguez will share behind-the-scenes content of their wedding remains to be seen. Fans have already glimpsed her sophisticated life through the Netflix reality show 'I Am Georgina,' which ran for three seasons. She walked away from the series due to the heavy demands of producing and starring in it.

Ronaldo just ended his unsuccessful international campaign to get a World Cup trophy for Portugal. The Saudi Pro League resumes on Thursday, 13 August, with Al-Nassr's first match set for Saturday, 15 August, against Al Fateh. It was announced earlier that Ronaldo will miss the first game to extend his period of rest and recovery.

The couple's wedding post had over 17.5 million likes. Ronaldo's sister, Portuguese singer Katia Aveiro, was among the first well-wishers.