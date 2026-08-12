Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have taken the next step in a relationship that has spanned nearly a decade, with the couple now officially married.

The football star and the Spanish model exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on 11 August 2026, marking a new chapter for a family whose journey has included romance, engagement, children and profound loss.

The ceremony was described as a 'private and intimate moment' attended by the couple's five children. Ronaldo, 41, later confirmed the marriage publicly by sharing a photograph of his and Rodriguez's hands showing their wedding bands. He captioned the post simply: 'C❤️G.'

Ceremony Away From the Public Spotlight

The Cristiano Ronaldo wedding took place in Cascais, a coastal town near Lisbon, with the couple choosing a civil ceremony away from the public spotlight.

Rodriguez, 32, and Ronaldo had been engaged since August 2025, when the model announced the news on Instagram with a photograph of her hand resting over Ronaldo's and displaying her large oval-shaped diamond ring.

She wrote, 'Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas,' which translates to 'Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.'

Their marriage came exactly one year after that engagement announcement, adding another milestone to the couple's long-running relationship.

How Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Met

Ronaldo and Rodriguez first met in 2017, when Rodriguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store. Their relationship soon moved into the public eye.

In January that year, the pair made their red carpet debut together at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich. By May, Ronaldo had made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a photograph with Rodriguez.

What began as a meeting at a fashion shop developed into one of football's most closely followed celebrity relationships.

Ronaldo Previously Opened Up About Their Love Story

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Ronaldo discussed the early stages of his relationship with Rodriguez in her 2022 Netflix reality series, I Am Georgina.

The footballer said he initially considered Rodriguez a 'very interesting girl' and thought she was more mature than her age suggested. He also admitted that he did not expect their relationship to become as serious as it eventually did.

In the series, Ronaldo recalled that he had not expected to fall in love with her but later came to regard Rodriguez as 'the woman of my life.'

His comments offered a glimpse into how their relationship developed from an unexpected romance into a long-term partnership.

Rodriguez Was 'Shocked' by Ronaldo's Proposal

Rodriguez later reflected on Ronaldo's proposal during a December 2025 interview with Elle Spain. She said she had been 'shocked' when he proposed, revealing that marriage was not on her mind at the time.

She also recalled needing time to process the size of the engagement ring, saying she initially left it in her room and only looked at it properly in daylight the following day.

Describing the ring as 'gorgeous,' Rodriguez joked that it was 'the least he could offer me after 10 years of waiting.'

The Couple's Five Children

The couple's wedding was attended by their five children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, both 9, Alana, 8, Bella, 4, and Cristiano Jr., 16, whom Ronaldo welcomed in a previous relationship.

The family has also experienced tragedy. In April 2022, Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced the death of Bella's newborn twin brother, Ángel.

The wedding now marks another significant moment for Ronaldo and Rodriguez, following their engagement in 2025 and their first meeting nearly a decade earlier.