A woman has turned a dispute over a dead-looking bush into a viral sensation after claiming her Homeowners Association (HOA) repeatedly charged her $45 (£33) over the plant's appearance.

Rather than replacing the shrub, she reached for a can of green spray paint and coated the bush, joking that it was now 'not dead no more'.

The video has since attracted millions of views, prompting debate over HOA rules, property standards and how far associations should be able to go in enforcing them.

Woman 'Fixes' Dead Bush With Green Spray Paint

In the viral video, the homeowner explains that she keeps being charged $45 (£33) for the bush before beginning to spray it green.

'They keep charging me $45 (£33) for this bush. So, we're going to fix it today,' she says.

Woman Spray Paints Her Dead Bush Green After Her Homeowner’s Association Tries To Charge Her For It 🌳🎨😂 pic.twitter.com/CEbYmJdMIS — Raphouse TV (RHTV) (@raphousetv7) August 15, 2026

After covering the shrub in green paint, she jokes about how the HOA might react to its sudden transformation.

'They're going to be like, "How did it get green?" I don't know,' she says, later adding, 'I think that looks better.'

She then hopes the unusual makeover will prevent her from receiving another $45 (£33) charge.

The clip has reportedly racked up more than four million views on X and 1,800 upvotes on Reddit, turning what appears to have been a neighbourhood landscaping dispute into a viral social media story.

However, the woman's identity, location and the specific HOA rules involved have not been established in the available reporting. It is therefore unclear whether the painted bush complied with the association's requirements or whether the alleged charges have stopped.

Viral Response Sparks HOA Debate

The video has divided viewers, with some praising the homeowner's unconventional solution and others questioning why she chose to remain in an HOA community if she disagreed with its rules.

Several social media users argued that the homeowner had found a creative loophole, pointing out that the bush was technically green after being painted. Others thought her time might have been better spent replacing the shrub or trying to revive it.

The debate has also revived broader criticism of HOAs and the authority they can have over homeowners' properties.

One commenter questioned why an association could dictate what someone does with a house they purchased, while another argued that homeowners who move into HOA communities should expect to follow the agreed rules.

What Are HOA Landscaping Rules For?

Homeowners associations typically set rules for property appearance and maintenance, covering areas such as lawns, gardens, trees, and bushes.

These standards are generally intended to keep neighbourhoods well-maintained and consistent, with some associations arguing they can help protect property values.

Are HOAs Unique to the US?

HOAs are particularly common in the US, although similar community-management systems exist elsewhere.

In the UK, residents' associations and property management companies can oversee shared areas and enforce certain property covenants, while Australia and Canada have comparable strata and condominium arrangements.

Homeowners who belong to an HOA generally agree to follow its rules, which can include maintenance requirements and fines for violations.

However, the specific rule allegedly breached in this case remains unclear, and there has been no reported confirmation that the green spray paint satisfies the HOA's requirements or that the $45 (£33) charges have stopped.