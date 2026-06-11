David Harbour has broken his silence on rumours of a rift with Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, confirming that while there was some tension on set, they ultimately 'adore each other.'

In November 2025, before the final season of Netflix's Stranger Things, the Daily Mail published a report that Millie Bobby Brown filed a 'harassment and bullying claim' against Harbour before production on Season 5 began.

Speaking with Variety, Harbour called the timing of the story 'a weird thing' and said it 'came out in a weird way.'

Harbour then confirmed that there was some tension on set, but emphasised that their relationship remains strong after working together for a decade.

'In this weird world we live in where sound bites will be created, I'm trying to figure out how to say this. It's a show that went on for 10 years. We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter. I don't know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years — you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements,' the actor said.

'In families, it's OK because you're just in a disagreement and then you come back together. The problem with a billion-dollar show is that there's just hundreds of people who want to get involved,' Harbour added.

Harbour described the situation as a 'simple rupture-and-repair thing' that they resolved once they talked to each other.

'It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing that, once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we're fine. Everyone nowadays is very scared of talking about things. People are very scared of being human. It's unfortunate, because I don't know how to navigate this weird media world. But it was completely normal, and we adore each other and always have,' the actor said.

The actor also hinted at future projects with Brown, though he stopped himself from revealing their plans.

'Straight up, Millie and I are working on several... You'll see more of me and Millie — 10 years wasn't enough. There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me,' he said.

Millie Bobby Brown on Working with David Harbour

Brown also addressed her relationship with Harbour in an email to Variety. 'Obviously I changed so much from Season 1 to Season 5, and David was there through all of it,' the actress wrote.

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'Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively. When you work with someone for that many years, we could really push each other emotionally in scenes. Even though the series has ended, there's still a lot of gratitude. Getting to share that experience with him for so many years is something I'll always remember and value,' she said.

The actress also previously told Deadline that she 'of course' felt safe around Harbour while filming the series.

'Of course I felt safe. I mean, we've worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set. You naturally just, you know... you've been doing it for so long,' the actress said.