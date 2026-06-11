Sydney Sweeney has addressed rumours about alleged behind-the-scenes drama on HBO's Euphoria.

There has been speculation that scheduling issues and off-screen tensions among the cast may have contributed to the lengthy delay of the show's third season.

Responding to the rumours, Sweeney told Vanity Fair: 'Well, I mean, we all grew up together on this show, so it's honestly crazy to watch how much social media and the press spin things.'

The actress, who played Cassie Howard on the show, said it was 'funny' watching people 'spin narratives' about why filming for the final season was delayed.

'I was in first position to HBO. So the moment they say, "Hey, this is the first day of filming," I'm legally not allowed to do anything else. So my schedule doesn't affect the show. And so that was funny to watch everybody spin narratives on it. All of us were in first position, so it wasn't like any of our schedules were holding it up,' Sweeney said.

The Daily Mail reports that Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are in a “bitter feud” over differences in their political beliefs.



Zendaya is reportedly refusing joint interviews and red carpet photos with Sydney Sweeney while promoting “Euphoria”. pic.twitter.com/tTVcvOPkXC — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) November 10, 2025

Sweeney Addresses Feud Speculation

Rumours of a feud between Sweeney and her co-star, Zendaya, have circulated online for some time, with reports claiming Zendaya had refused joint interviews and red-carpet photographs with Sweeney while promoting the show.

Read more Inside the Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Euphoria Feud Over Alleged Donald Trump Support Inside the Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Euphoria Feud Over Alleged Donald Trump Support

Speculation intensified after Sweeney shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram featuring several Euphoria cast members, but not Zendaya.

However, Jessica Blair Herman, who played Cassie and Nate's (Jacob Elordi) neighbour in Season 3, said all of the actors got along on set.

'They really did. And I'm not just saying that,' Herman told Good Day New York.

'There was no drama. Really, they've created this beautiful working relationship and everyone wants to do the work, to come in and do the job,' she added.

Sweeney on Social Media and Public Perception

'I post and then I put my phone away. I also didn't grow up on social media or electronics. I grew up on a lake, outside. My parents didn't want me on a phone. And so I love putting my phone away. And I'm just hanging out with my friends, my dog. I play outside. And when I have to be on my phone for work, I'm on my phone,' Sweeney said.

Sweeney was also asked if there was an untrue narrative she wanted to correct about herself.

The actress responded: 'I think what's really hard is I'm spoken for through journalists. So, whatever I say now will be rewritten and posted.

'The thing is people like headlines and not everybody reads an article, not everyone listens to a podcast. They want the easy clickbait and whatever is the most digestible, most interesting.

'And that's all they see and that's what they run with. And then all of a sudden, crazy things just spin from it.'

She also said it would be 'tiring' to 'correct everything and everyone' and that she is happy with her co-workers and the characters she gets to play.

'At this point, I think it would be so tiring having to correct everything and everyone. And I am so happy with my life and my coworkers and the characters that I get to play, and that's what's important. And the people who are in my innermost circle, my family, they truly know who I am. And if I'm a good person to people who are around me, then that's what matters,' Sweeney said.