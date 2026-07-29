Oscar-winning Irish musician Glen Hansard has died aged 56 after a motorbike crash in Dublin, Gardaí confirmed, bringing to an end the life of the 'Once' star and The Frames frontman.

Gardaí said the single-vehicle collision happened in the early hours on the R109 Lower Road near Strawberry Beds in Lucan, west of Dublin. Emergency services were called shortly before 4.30am local time, and officers said a man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The road was closed between Tinkers Hill and Rugged Lane while Garda forensic collision investigators examined the area, and officers have appealed for witnesses and dash-cam footage from around that time.

ATC Management, which represented Hansard, confirmed his death in a statement: 'With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard who passed away, in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin.

Glen's family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time.' The statement added that the family was grateful to emergency services and, as the crash remains the subject of an active Garda investigation, no further comment would be made.

Irish musician Glen Hansard has died at the age of 56.



The Dublin singer-songwriter was best known as the frontman of The Frames, his work with The Swell Season, and for the Oscar-winning song Falling Slowly from Once.



Our thoughts are with Glen's family, friends and all who… pic.twitter.com/bbzeaongEv — Today FM 💛 (@TodayFM) July 29, 2026

From Busking on Dublin's Streets to the Frames

Born in Ballymun on 21 April 1970, Hansard began as a teenage busker on Dublin's streets, long before his name appeared on cinema marquees.

In 1990 he co-founded The Frames, the band that became one of Ireland's most respected live acts, steering it through albums including 'Another Love Song', 'Fitzcarraldo', 'Dance the Devil', 'For the Birds', 'Burn the Maps' and 'The Cost', and building a reputation for intense, emotionally charged shows.

Film came calling early. In 1991 he appeared in Alan Parker's 'The Commitments' as guitarist Outspan Foster, an early glimpse of his on-screen presence, though acting never became his main focus.

'Falling Slowly' and Oscar Recognition

Hansard's international breakthrough came with 'Once', the 2007 micro-budget drama directed by John Carney and shot largely on Dublin's streets. Starring opposite Czech musician Markéta Irglová, he played a busker-songwriter whose creative partnership with a pianist develops into something tender and complicated.

The songs, performed by the pair as The Swell Season, helped the film gain momentum by word of mouth after it won the World Cinema Audience Award at Sundance.

At the 80th Academy Awards in 2008, Hansard and Irglová won the Oscar for Best Original Song for 'Falling Slowly', a ballad that has since become closely associated with modern Irish music. The success of 'Once' led to global tours as The Swell Season and a 2012 Broadway adaptation of the film, which won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Prolific Solo Work and Collaborations

Hansard pursued a solo career alongside this, releasing albums including 'Rhythm and Repose' (2012), 'Didn't He Ramble' (2016), 'Between Two Shores' (2018), 'This Wild Willing' (2019) and 'All That Was East is West of Me Now' (2023).

'Didn't He Ramble' earned a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album. He collaborated widely with artists including Eddie Vedder, Bono, Sinéad O'Connor, Eddi Reader and Lisa Hannigan, and helped launch RTÉ's 'Other Voices' in 2002.

Off stage, he was involved in Dublin's civic life, from Christmas Eve busks on Grafton Street for the Dublin Simon Community to the 2016 'Home Sweet Home' occupation of Apollo House, which turned a disused office block into temporary shelter for more than 30 homeless people.

Gardaí are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or who has camera footage from the Lower Road area around 4.30am to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Hansard is survived by his wife, Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa, and their young son, born in October 2022.