Donald Trump claimed he was warmly received at Madison Square Garden after being 'thunderously booed' during Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York on Monday night, brushing off footage that appeared to show fans jeering him as he attended the game with his granddaughter, Kai Trump, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Madison Square Garden chief James Dolan.

The news came after Trump was seen on the arena's jumbotron while the New York crowd watched the Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs, with videos from the night appearing to show loud boos and jeers as the president's image came up on screen. The White House visit was already drawing attention before tip-off, not least because it brought heavier security, road closures and a bigger-than-usual spotlight to an ordinary sports night that was never likely to stay ordinary for long.

Trump Claims MSG Loved Him Despite The Booing

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One in New York City, Trump was asked directly about the reaction he received at the game. His answer ran sharply against what viewers at the arena appeared to hear.

'I thought it was great. I mean, I thought it was amazing, actually. You mean when they had the camera on me? I thought it was very good,' Trump said.

He went further. 'It was certainly amazing. It was, it was, I think, mostly cheers. It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic.'

Q: What did you think of the reception you got from Knicks fans tonight?



TRUMP: I thought great. I thought it was amazing, actually. It was I think mostly cheers.



(Trump was loudly booed) pic.twitter.com/Bv999zKDLP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2026

That version did not match the reporting from inside the building. Washington Times pool reporter Jeff Mordock described Trump as being 'thunderously booed' as he attended the game, and said the reaction came while he was seated alongside Kai Trump, Witkoff and Dolan. Trump was also booed again later when he reappeared on the screens at MSG.

Nothing in the footage described by those present suggests a rapturous welcome, and the gap between Trump's account and the arena's reaction was wide enough to be obvious. The president's insistence that the crowd was largely cheering him sat awkwardly beside the sound and the visuals that circulated from the night. For now, that is the contrast at the heart of it. Trump says one thing, the arena appeared to say another.

Trump Claims MSG Visit Drew Chaos, Security And A Cold Reception

Outside the building, the atmosphere was no calmer. Fans were seen shouting obscenities at Trump as his motorcade passed, and some even flipped off the presidential convoy. Inside and around the arena, security was tightened well beyond what a normal Finals game would require. A planned watch party outside Madison Square Garden was cancelled, several blocks around the venue were closed off, and fans were told to arrive at least two hours early. MSG also imposed a strict no-bag policy.

Trump's appearance briefly turned the night into a political event with a basketball game attached, which is rarely a recipe for serenity. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith had already urged him to stay away, arguing on his SiriusXM radio show that the president's presence would create too much disruption.

'We've got avenues shut off, we've got streets shut off because the president is coming up,' Smith said. 'What happened to Mar-a-Lago? What happened to the White House?'

'This is not about questioning his fandom,' Smith added. 'This is not about questioning politics. It's questioning your selfishness.'

I asked President Trump about @stephenasmith potentially running for president.



“You have to have a high IQ to run for president. I don’t think he has that.” pic.twitter.com/zspf07NDXn — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) June 9, 2026

Trump was later asked about Smith, who has suggested he could one day run for president himself. Trump was unimpressed. 'I think he's a nice guy, but you need a certain aptitude to run for president. You need a high IQ. I'm not sure that Stephen has that,' he said. 'I don't think he does, actually.'

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There was one more awkward image from the night. Trump appeared to doze off during the game, opening his eyes only after a referee's whistle, according to a source. The Knicks, who had been on a 13-game winning streak over 46 days, lost 115-111 to the Spurs.

The noise around the president, though, was almost louder than the result. At Madison Square Garden, Trump said he heard cheers. The footage and pool reporting suggested a very different story, and for once the gap between his version of events and everyone else's was not especially hard to hear.