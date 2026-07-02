American voters have chosen a surprising new figure to represent the face of the United States, leaving both Donald Trump and Barack Obama trailing in a poll that hints at a growing appetite for something beyond the country's familiar political divide.

The unexpected result offers a striking glimpse into how Americans now view the nation's identity, with the winning choice suggesting that cultural influence may now resonate more powerfully than political legacy.

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, its citizens have delivered an unexpected verdict on who truly represents the nation today.

A fresh, exclusive poll conducted by JL Partners for the Daily Mail shows that most voters no longer see President Donald Trump or former President Barack Obama as the true keepers of America's core values. Instead, the electorate bypassed both political titans in favour of someone entirely unexpected to embody the country's founding principles.

An Unexpected Choice

According to the data, movie star Tom Hanks is the surprising figure the public wants as the face of their nation. Renowned for a diverse career spanning roles from a prison officer to an animated cowboy doll, the 69-year-old Oscar winner boasts a remarkable range and an undeniable charm that have cemented him as one of global cinema's most beloved and iconic personalities.

Hanks has forged a career playing relatable, everyday characters across both comedy and drama, building a reputation on his ability to connect deeply with audiences from all walks of life.

According to the data gathered in the June study, his cultural influence stretches well beyond Hollywood. Over the years, Hanks has used his platform to support Democratic political campaigns and policies, while also voicing strong criticism of Donald Trump's presidency.

A Vocal Trump Critic

The Hollywood star famously branded Trump a 'simplistic, self-involved, gasbag of a candidate' on live television during the 2016 election cycle and has remained a vocal opponent of his political platform ever since.

Speaking to Graham Bensinger in a 2022 interview, Hanks questioned the former president's dedication to office, stating: 'With the administration, the way it's been, I'm not sure the man took his oath seriously to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.'

Despite his clear political leanings, the actor is equally renowned for directing his sharp wit at both sides of the political aisle.

He demonstrated even-handed humour during a live broadcast at the Obama Presidential Centre's dedication ceremony, playfully mocking the left-leaning network MS NOW for its dwindling ratings by joking that only 800 viewers were tuning in.

Patriotism Beyond Politics

Yet, despite his occasional political teasing, Hanks has consistently championed core ideals that unite Americans across partisan lines.

This deeply rooted patriotism was evident when he remarked: 'I think the United States of America is the promised land, the closest the world has ever gotten to a true promised land.'

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The actor has also channelled his philanthropic efforts through coffee, America's second-favourite beverage. His dedicated brand, 'Hanks for Our Troops', directs 100% of its proceeds to military support organisations. At the same time, his long-running personal tradition has seen him gift premium espresso machines to reporters working in the White House press corps.

His 2017 donation was accompanied by a typed memo urging reporters to 'Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially for the Truth part.'

Speaking in a June 2025 statement, Robert McDonald, a board member of the West Point Association of Graduates, praised the actor's national impact, stating: 'Tom Hanks has done more for the positive portrayal of the American service member, more for the caring of the American veteran, their caregivers and their family, and more for the American space program and all branches of government than many other Americans.'

The Values He Represents

The actor frequently reflects on the true essence of national identity, often tracing it back to the opening words of the Constitution: 'We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union.'

Despite the nation's historical missteps and systemic shifts, Hanks maintained during a 2024 television interview with CNN that, over the long term, 'we inevitably made progress towards, I think, that more perfect union.'

Addressing an Atlantic press conference in June, Hanks said those founding principles continue to serve as his personal compass, remarking: 'We are still, individually, choosing to work on the forming of a more perfect union.'

Other Names in the Mix

Beyond the actor, the study highlighted several other prominent figures favoured by voters to represent the nation, including Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Clint Eastwood and Bruce Springsteen. Naturally, both Obama and Trump also featured prominently among the public's responses.