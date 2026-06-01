In a rare moment of optimism amid an outbreak, five healthcare workers who contracted Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo strain have recovered and been discharged from the hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed on Sunday that the four nurses had left a treatment centre in Bunia after recovering from the disease. Their discharge came just days after a laboratory worker also recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries linked to the outbreak to five.

While health officials say more recoveries are likely as patients receive treatment earlier, concerns remain over the pace of the outbreak and the possibility of further international spread. Authorities are now investigating suspected Ebola cases in Italy and Brazil linked to travel from affected countries, highlighting fears that the outbreak may not remain confined to the region where it began.

Recoveries Offer Hope As Cases Continue To Rise

Thelatest recoveries have encouraged health officials battling what has become the Democratic Republic of Congo's 17th Ebola outbreak and the third-largest since the virus was first identified 50 years ago.

The outbreak, however, continues to expand. Data distributed by the communications ministry showed that the number of confirmed Ebola cases has risen to 282 after 19 new positive test results were recorded. The death toll currently stands at 42.

Earlier this month, the WHO declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring Uganda a public health emergency of international concern. The outbreak is being driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, which differs from strains that have caused previous large-scale Ebola emergencies.

During a visit to Bunia on Saturday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that there are still reasons for optimism despite the challenges posed by the Bundibugyo strain.

Although there is currently no licensed vaccine or treatment specifically for Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus, Tedros said that 'it is not without hope', noting that patients can survive the disease when they receive good medical care.

Health officials believe that strengthening the on-the-ground response and improving access to treatment could help increase recovery rates as efforts continue to contain the outbreak.

Suspected International Cases Raise Fresh Concerns

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While recoveries are providing some reassurance, international health authorities are closely monitoring possible signs that the outbreak could spread further beyond Africa.

Suspected Ebola cases are currently being investigated in both Italy and Brazil. According to the WHO, these cases are linked to travel from affected countries, although no further details were provided about the individuals involved or whether any infections have been confirmed.

The investigations come as experts warn that the outbreak is already showing signs of crossing borders within the region. Concerns have been mounting that the global response has struggled to keep pace with the growing number of cases.

The WHO has previously acknowledged that the outbreak response started later than many health officials would have preferred. As case numbers continue to rise, pressure has increased on international agencies and governments to strengthen surveillance, testing, and treatment efforts.

Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that the threat of wider spread is no longer theoretical. Kaseya said that 'the risk of regional spread is already happening'.

His warning reflects the growing concern among public health experts that the outbreak could become harder to control if transmission continues across borders. Kaseya also noted that more than 1,100 suspected cases are currently under investigation, underscoring the scale of the challenge facing health authorities.

For now, the discharge of five recovered patients offers evidence that survival is possible when people receive timely medical attention. However, with confirmed infections continuing to rise, dozens of deaths already recorded, and suspected cases now under investigation outside Africa, the outbreak remains a major public health concern.

Health officials are hoping that faster diagnosis, expanded treatment efforts, and stronger international cooperation can help prevent the situation from escalating further in the weeks ahead.

As surveillance efforts expand, the focus remains on closing the gap between suspected cases and confirmed lab results to halt transmission chains that have largely gone unchecked for several months.