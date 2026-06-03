A claim circulating online has linked American television host Ellen DeGeneres to the rare neurological disease kuru, with additional references to cannibalism and blindness appearing in related posts and entertainment coverage.

The narrative has appeared in multiple entertainment-focused video clips and reposted content referencing American television host Ellen DeGeneres, with versions repeating similar allegations involving kuru alongside descriptions of her public appearances and health speculation.

Allegations Circulating in Online Reporting

One circulating clip includes audio in which a voice attributed to Ellen DeGeneres is heard saying, 'And I am sorry for anyone who has been hurt.' The narration continues with a commentator's claim that Ellen DeGeneres has been accused of suffering from a rare disease called kuru, which is associated with cannibalism and is causing her to go blind.

The clip further describes recent photographs of DeGeneres during an outing, claiming she appeared 'visibly exhausted' with an 'aged' appearance, and that her eyes looked 'cloudy and unfocused.' It also states that she had withdrawn from public appearances for several months following the alleged controversy, before adding that she has publicly denied the allegations, stating she does not suffer from kuru and is not going blind.

According to the Times of India entertainment video segment, these versions have been amplified through short-form entertainment clips and reposted commentary without originating from verified interviews, medical documentation, or official statements.

Medical Background of Kuru

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Kuru is a rare prion disease that was historically identified in Papua New Guinea during the mid-20th century, according to medical literature and public health documentation. The first major scientific documentation of the condition emerged in the 1950s, as reported in medical research studies, when researchers observing neurological disorders in the region identified cases involving progressive loss of coordination, tremors, and difficulty walking among affected communities.

According to historical medical accounts and research published in neurological literature, early investigations were later advanced by physician and researcher Dr. Carleton Gajdusek, who is widely credited in scientific reporting for his work in identifying kuru as a transmissible neurological disorder. His studies, as documented in public health and academic sources, contributed significantly to the broader understanding of prion diseases in modern neuroscience.

The condition was associated with specific cultural practices that were later discontinued following public health intervention, as reported by the World Health Organization and referenced in neurological research studies. Continued scientific examination of kuru has since played a role in shaping research into abnormal protein folding and neurodegenerative disease mechanisms.

No Verified Medical or Official Link to Ellen DeGeneres

There are no medical records, clinical statements, or official confirmations linking Ellen DeGeneres to kuru or any related neurological condition. No representatives for the television host have issued statements supporting the claims, and no healthcare institution has documented such a diagnosis.

Fact-Check and Health Disclosures

According to Fox 5 Atlanta coverage of her Netflix special For Your Approval, Ellen DeGeneres has publicly disclosed diagnoses of osteoporosis, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

These conditions are medically recognised and unrelated to prion diseases such as kuru. Available reporting from established outlets does not include any verified medical diagnosis linking her to blindness, kuru, or cannibalism-related claims.