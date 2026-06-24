Darryl Anka, the longtime channel behind the extraterrestrial entity known as Bashar, drew public attention after appearing on an episode of Mayim Bialik's Breakdown podcast. During the wide-ranging conversation, Anka discussed his decades-long experience channeling what he describes as an extraterrestrial being from a parallel reality, along with predictions about humanity's future, artificial intelligence, and potential contact with non-human intelligence.

For more than 40 years, Anka has claimed to communicate messages from Bashar, whom he describes as a multidimensional extraterrestrial hybrid serving as a 'First Contact Specialist.'

According to Anka, Bashar's purpose is to help humanity prepare for a major evolutionary shift that could eventually include open interaction with extraterrestrial civilizations.

How Darryl Anka Says He Met Bashar

During the podcast interview, Anka recounted how his journey began after witnessing unidentified aerial phenomena decades ago. The experience sparked a deep interest in consciousness, spirituality, and the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

He later became involved in meditation practices, where he says he first established communication with Bashar. Anka claims that during channeling sessions, he enters an altered state of consciousness that allows Bashar to communicate through him directly.

Over the years, these sessions have attracted followers from around the world who believe Bashar's teachings offer insights into personal growth, spirituality, and humanity's future.

Predictions About Disclosure and Open Contact

One of the most talked-about portions of the interview focused on predictions regarding extraterrestrial disclosure.

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According to Anka, Bashar believes humanity is approaching a significant turning point. He suggested that 2026 could become a key year for increased public awareness and acknowledgment of non-human intelligence, often referred to by UFO enthusiasts as 'disclosure.'

Even more notably, Anka discussed the possibility of 'Open Contact' occurring in 2027. In Bashar's framework, Open Contact would involve a more direct introduction between humanity and advanced extraterrestrial civilizations.

While such predictions remain highly controversial and unverified, they continue to generate significant interest among those who follow developments in UFO research and consciousness studies.

Consciousness, AI, and Human Evolution

The conversation extended beyond extraterrestrials into topics including artificial intelligence, telepathy, reincarnation, and the nature of reality itself.

Anka argued that humanity is undergoing a broader transformation involving technology and consciousness. He suggested that artificial intelligence may play an important role in humanity's future development and could represent part of a larger evolutionary process.

The discussion also touched on concepts such as astral projection, psychic abilities, energy healing, and spiritual growth. According to Bashar's teachings, individuals can unlock greater levels of awareness by following their passions and aligning with their authentic selves.

A Topic That Continues to Divide Opinion

Despite decades of public appearances and thousands of followers, Bashar remains a polarizing figure.

Supporters view the teachings as a valuable source of spiritual guidance and personal development. Skeptics, meanwhile, point out that there is no scientific evidence confirming Bashar's existence as an extraterrestrial being or validating claims of channeling.

Anka has consistently encouraged audiences to evaluate the information for themselves rather than accepting it blindly.

Whether viewed as a spiritual philosophy, a consciousness practice, or a claim of extraterrestrial communication, Bashar continues to spark curiosity and debate. Following Anka's appearance on Mayim Bialik's podcast, discussions surrounding disclosure, artificial intelligence, and humanity's future are once again reaching audiences far beyond the UFO community.