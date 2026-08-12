Japanese ENHYPEN fan and influencer Mina Chan became the target of online criticism after a sunflower gift at an ENHYPEN concert triggered a dispute across the fandom. The backlash intensified after comments by member Ni-ki were interpreted by some fans as referring to Mina, although he did not name her.

Mina had built a social-media following of more than 450,000 across TikTok and Instagram, where she shared fashion, lifestyle and beauty content. She later apologised over the controversy, but reports say the harassment continued before her reported death on 5 August, after authorities were alerted to concerns about her during a TikTok livestream in Seoul.

How the ENHYPEN Sunflower Gift Started the Row

The dispute began after Mina attended an ENHYPEN concert in the US. Reports say she asked member Sunoo to pass a sunflower to Ni-ki, but the request was declined.

The interaction drew criticism from some fans, who viewed the request as crossing boundaries and accused Mina of seeking personal attention from Ni-ki. Others argued that the gesture had been misunderstood and did not justify the backlash.

As posts spread online, the focus shifted from the concert interaction to Mina herself, with criticism of her behaviour becoming increasingly personal.

Ni-Ki's Remarks Fuelled Fresh Fan Speculation

The controversy intensified after Ni-ki discussed fan behaviour during a 30 July livestream. Reports say he spoke generally about concertgoers who appeared more interested in getting personal attention from members than enjoying the performance.

Ni-ki did not identify Mina. However, some fans interpreted his remarks as connected to the earlier incident, bringing her back into the discussion.

That connection remains unconfirmed. Neither Ni-ki nor his agency, BELIFT LAB, has established that the comments were directed at Mina.

Mina Apologised but the Online Harassment Continued

Mina later apologised over the controversy and announced that she would step down as a fan-site operator. She expressed regret over the situation, but the apology did not stop the backlash.

Reports say she continued receiving hostile messages and online abuse. Among the comments were messages telling her to 'go to psychiatrist' and calling her 'one shameless mf,' showing how criticism of the concert incident had become increasingly personal.

The dispute also moved beyond individual social-media accounts. A Ni-ki fan-support group published a statement defending the singer and listing alleged controversial behaviour by Mina. The statement prompted accusations of victim-blaming and further criticism online.

The group later expressed sadness over Mina's death and said its own followers had also faced abuse and threats, showing how the original dispute had expanded into a wider ENHYPEN fandom conflict.

Mina Chan's Death Prompted Police Investigation

On 5 August, authorities were reportedly alerted after viewers became concerned about Mina during a TikTok livestream. She was later found dead at her home in Seoul, with police investigating the circumstances.

Her family confirmed her death through Instagram Stories. The announcement came around what would have been her 26th birthday, and her family addressed the criticism and negative comments Mina had experienced online while urging people to be more mindful of what they post.

What Happened After the ENHYPEN Fan Row

Available reporting establishes a sequence involving the concert dispute, online criticism, Ni-ki's remarks, Mina's apology and continued reports of harassment before her death.

However, it does not establish that the concert incident or Ni-ki's comments directly caused her death. Ni-ki did not name Mina, and authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.