King Charles was caught on camera in a tense-looking exchange with Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour in London on Saturday, as a professional lip reader claimed the monarch muttered he was 'in a right mess' and issued what sounded like a firm instruction to his wife.

The news came after the carriage procession from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade placed the King and Queen at the centre of one of the most watched events in the royal calendar.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were there with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Princess Royal also joined the royal show of unity.

King Charles And Camilla: 'I'm In A Right Mess'

A key moment unfolded as the royal carriage procession moved through central London and, later, when the family stepped onto the Buckingham Palace balcony. Cameras lingered on King Charles and Queen Camilla, who appeared to be engrossed in a quiet but animated conversation.

Lip-reading specialist Nicola Hickling told the Daily Express, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, that she believed the King turned to his wife and said: 'I'm in a right mess.'

Hickling said her interpretation came from studying short clips taken from the live broadcast rather than any direct audio.

According to her analysis, Charles then added: 'Could you get up? It's trapped, I need to pull it out so I am comfortable.' Camilla was seen shifting and standing slightly, apparently to move off her husband's coat.

In a separate snippet, Hickling said the King switched from discomfort to duty, reportedly urging: 'Come on, let's wave.' Moments later, the couple were seen turning back towards the cheering crowds, raising their hands in the familiar, choreographed balcony gesture.

King Charles's 'Monday' Ultimatum And A Hint Of Worry

The lip reader's account did not stop at coat troubles. Hickling also claimed to have picked up a more cryptic exchange, again between King Charles and Queen Camilla, apparently about an engagement on the following Monday.

In that fragment, the King is said to have repeated: 'I'm in a right mess, it's a mess,' before Camilla replied: 'Oh, don't worry.' Hickling's reading then has Charles responding: 'We shall wait and see them on Monday; it must be done.'

There is no official clarification on who 'them' might be, or what exactly 'must be done.'

As of this writing, the palace has not commented on the reported exchange, and there is no supporting documentation in the material provided that explains the remark.

King Charles At Trooping The Colour: Pageantry, Heirs And A Watching Crowd

Away from the lip-reading drama, Trooping the Colour followed the traditional script in most respects. Spectators packed The Mall to watch the royal family travel from Buckingham Palace, with Charles and Camilla riding at the centre of a Sovereign's Escort provided by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

The Band of the Household Cavalry led the way, two shire horses carrying solid silver kettle drums as musicians played and guards in scarlet tunics and bearskins lined the route.

At Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, the Princess of Wales and her three children joined Queen Camilla and thousands of members of the public to watch the formal display, which featured some of the country's most distinguished regiments.

Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, were seen observing their grandfather from the first-floor window of the Duke of Wellington's former office, which overlooks the parade ground. For all the noise about royal rifts, the line of succession could not have been more visibly on show.

This year's ceremony unfolded against ongoing debates about the King's health, the scaled‑back nature of some royal engagements and the future workload of the slimmed-down monarchy.

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Trooping the Colour is the annual military parade that marks the British sovereign's official birthday, drawing huge crowds to central London and giving the public a rare, prolonged glimpse of the senior royals together.

This year's ceremony was the fourth of King Charles III's reign and saw the Royal Family put on a united front.

Alongside the King and Queen were the Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Princess Royal with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.